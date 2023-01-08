Playoffs next for Stout, Ravens

The next experience in Jordan Stout’s rookie season will be the NFL playoffs.

The former Honaker High School and Penn State University star handled punting and holding duties for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in their final regular season game, a 27-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stout averaged 45.7 yards on three punts and was the sure-handed holder as veteran kicker Justin Tucker was 3-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points.

He averaged 45.9 yards on 57 punts during the regular season.

Baltimore (10-7) plays at Cincinnati again in an AFC playoff game.

It’ll be Stout’s first postseason game since he punted for Penn State in a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.