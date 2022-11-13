Playoff primer

Lebanon, Virginia High and Gate City were among the teams from far Southwest Virginia to win first-round playoff football games and those were some long-awaited triumphs for each program.

Lebanon’s thrilling 51-49 victory at Twin Springs in a Region 1D contest was the first postseason win for the Pioneers since 2009.

How about this for some perspective?

“In November 2009, I was 4-years-old,” said Lebanon senior Grayson Olson. “The win felt amazing. The game couldn’t have been more exciting and we couldn’t have done it without everyone’s effort on both sides of the ball. … I think what stood out most to me was the environment, with it being an early Saturday game and just so many loud fans, it was definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Virginia High’s 37-20 vanquishing of Lee High on Saturday in a Region 2D clash at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium was the first playoff win for the Bearcats since they beat Gretna in a first-round contest in 2013.

VHS overcame a lower-right leg injury to quarterback Brody Jones 25 seconds into the game.

Jones underwent successful surgery Saturday night and the doctor said the NCAA Division I prospect will make a full recovery. The senior standout was in good spirits.

“It was a clean break of the fibula, which pushed the tibia out,” said VHS coach Derrick Patterson. “So the tibia was just dislocated.”

Guys like Alijah Burks, Conner Davidson, Dante Worley, Patrick Poku, Keshawn Smith and backup QB Dashaun Taylor made key plays with Jones out.

“Everyone stepped up and we fought for each other and we played for Brody,” Patterson said. “Our line was great, our backs were great, our defense was great, our special teams was great. Our coaches did a great job keeping everyone together, focused and calm. It was a complete team win.”

Freshman Mason Hickman’s touchdown run with 29.7 seconds remaining was the difference-making score in Gate City’s 21-14 Region 2D win over Union at Legion Field as the Blue Devils ended an eight-year playoff victory drought.

“This is huge for the guys, it’s huge for the program,” said Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “This group has put in a lot of work and they deserve this. I am so happy for the guys and I am extremely blessed to be a part of this journey. … Defensively [on Saturday], I thought we played good assignment football and tried to rally to the football and we were able to force some turnovers.”

The following is a look at the five second-round VHSL playoff matchups involving local teams. Dates and times of these games will be finalized Monday by the Virginia High School League:

Region 1C

Narrows (8-1) at George Wythe (7-3): Five teams GW played in the regular season are still standing in the playoffs.

Region 1D

Holston (8-3) at Patrick Henry (8-3): PH overcame a 10-0 deficit in posting a 30-17 win over Holston on Oct. 30 as senior J-Kwon McFail rushed for 186 yards on 38 carries.

Lebanon (7-4) at Grundy (6-4): Lebanon has scored 42 points or more in four games, while Grundy has done so on five occasions.

Region 2D

Gate City (8-3) at Graham (11-0): These teams haven’t played since Gate City slammed Graham, 70-0, in the first round of the 2014 playoffs.

Virginia High (9-2) at Ridgeview (10-1): For the second straight week, Ridgeview will face a Southwest District team they’ve never played before.