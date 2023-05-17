GRUNDY, Va. – As one of Southwest Virginia’s elite athletes, Grundy High School senior Jessi Looney has faced difficult situations time and time again that tested both her endurance and willpower.

Those final few meters of a cross country race when your lungs are burning and your legs feel like rubber as the finish line looms so close, yet seems so far away.

An overtime postseason basketball game when every rebound and each shot attempt increases in importance and the crowd noise grows louder as the seconds tick off the clock.

Soaring high on sore legs at the net to slam down a smashing spike with the clinching point hanging in the balance of a grueling five-set volleyball match.

Yet, none of those things could compare or prepare Looney for the courage needed to step to the lectern at Vansant Baptist Church on April 25 and deliver a eulogy during her father’s funeral.

Teddy Looney had died four days earlier from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

As Jessi Looney went through the grieving process with her family, coped with the pain and glanced at family photographs, she began typing out words and sentences that soon turned to paragraphs on the “Notes” app of her smartphone.

Looney reflected on a man who had been a talented athlete himself and inspired her with a tireless work ethic that she herself inherited.

She observed the parts of her dad she saw in each of her siblings and expounded on how her Christian faith had helped bolster herself and her family through the heartbreaking ordeal.

Looney shared the feelings with those who had gathered to pay their respects.

“I debated on saying anything, because I’m usually a shy person and didn’t know if I should say anything,” Looney said. “I’m glad I was able to say something, and it was probably the most special thing I’ve ever written.”

There weren’t many dry eyes in the building by the time the teenager was done delivering those poignant words that came straight from the heart.

“She handled it like a champ,” said Grundy volleyball coach Vickie McComas. “Like the champ she is.”

Looney’s senior year of high school has been marked by championship achievements and personal tragedies, but she has persevered and gained even more admiration from her peers.

“I don’t know how a normal person would keep going,” said classmate Kaleb Elswick. “She has that drive that no matter what happens she lifts herself up and tries to find the positive. Her gas tank isn’t half empty, she always looks at it as half full.”

Looney’s heart was full on Nov. 12 at Green Hill Park in Salem when she won the VHSL Class 1 state cross country championship.

She had finished ninth in the event the year before but took the top prize in her final shot at state gold.

“When I crossed the finish line at the state cross country meet I was shocked,” Looney said. “I could not believe that I actually won state. On some of my runs, I kinda daydreamed about winning state and just always thought it was an unattainable goal that I only dreamed of. When I crossed that finish line it was truly a dream come true. During the race, I gave everything to God.”

Here’s what made her rise to prominence in the fall so impressive.

At the same time she was setting personal records on cross country courses near and far, she also happened to be the Black Diamond District player of the year in volleyball.

She even admits she got as much of a thrill out of recording a kill on the volleyball court as she did navigating a 5K course.

“The most serotonin boost ever,” Looney said of spiking a volleyball with all her might for a point. “I love it so much.”

There were many times when she would compete in a cross country race in the afternoon and play in a volleyball match a few hours later.

“There was one specific time when I went from running a race at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol and then went to Tazewell to play a volleyball match,” Looney said. “The adrenaline keeps me going and I have fun with it.”

That extended to the winter when she starred on Grundy’s basketball team and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career, while competing in some indoor track and field meets. In the spring, it’s been softball, outdoor track and field and even tennis.

A few months ago, she played in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star basketball game and volleyball match on the same day.

“I think we could put her at running back for our football team and she would dominate,” Elswick said. “She can do anything she wants.”

Oh yeah, she ranks fourth in her class and has aced courses ranging from cybersecurity to American literature. She already has an associate’s degree in general studies from Southwest Virginia Community College after taking dual-enrollment courses.

Looney has volunteered her time for a variety of causes with the Key Club, taught volleyball to youngsters at nearby Mountain Mission School and helped disadvantaged children through church programs.

Yet, don’t expect her to tell you all this stuff.

Looney isn’t one to post her resume or highlight reels on social media.

“She is so selfless,” said classmate Kaylee Compton. “She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met. She has such a strong mindset that compares to nobody else.”

Her humble attitude was on display shortly after that cross country win.

Elswick fell short in his bid for the VHSL Class 1 boys title, but one of the first people to offer encouragement was Looney.

“I was kind of the bummer that day,” Elswick said. “She could have been celebrating and braggy about herself winning it, but she was able to cheer me up. That’s her, always thinking of others.”

Looney has needed some folks to lean on during her own trials and tribulations this spring.

She had to miss her senior season of softball and limit her track and field schedule after being diagnosed with Spondylolisthesis, a type of back ailment.

When the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, Looney bravely admitted that she dealt with an eating disorder at that time.

“It took a lot for me to admit and I hid it from everybody for a long time,” Looney said. “Staying in shape and staying small became an obsession. It was something I battled for a while, but I have grown from it.”

Success and sorrow have been the themes for Looney lately.

In cruel twist of fate, her cousin, Nick Vanover, died in a separate tragic wreck only a couple of hours after her father’s accident near the same location.

You have to ask: How much can one person take?

Jessi Looney finds solace in a familiar setting.

“It’s been tough this spring but I’ve just tried to let sports and the high school experience be my outlet,” Looney said.

Looney has gained a new outlook as her final days competing for the Golden Wave wind down.

“There’s a little bit of peace,” Looney said. “The last few weeks and months have put everything in perspective and made me realize that not everything is about winning. I’ve tried not to look as much at my performance, but have just tried to help the team and have fun.”

She’ll run at Emory & Henry College in the fall, and she plans to major in exercise science with a minor in psychology. Looney admits it will be a bit different being a one-sport athlete for once.

However, those who know her feel that she will handle it well.

As she always does.

“She is mature beyond her years,” said Grundy principal Mark Cooper.