ALLEN GREGORY — BRISTOL HERALD COUIRER

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. – For athletes at the community college and junior college level, the Netflix docuseries Last Chance U offers inspiration and insight.

For the past two years, the basketball version of the award-winning show has followed the highs and lows of the men’s team at East Los Angeles College, a public community college in Monterey Park, California.

This is no sanitized Disney creation. From economic hardships to make-or-break performances, the East Los Angeles athletes chase redemption and dreams playing the sport they love.

Count Brennan Howard as a fan. The graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School in Asheville, North Carolina, is a second-year star for the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles in Cedar Bluff.

“Oh yeah, I can definitely relate to the show because this is my last chance. I even watch episodes before games, and it gives me motivation,” Howard said.

After averaging over 22 points in high school, Howard said he received some interest from coaches at Walters State and Cape Fear community colleges.

“But I didn’t really have good grades and I just didn’t have my head right at the time,” Howard said.

The backup path for Howard included a waiter position at Red Lobster and the night shift at UPS. He even explored a career as a rapper.

“Before I came to Southwest, I was working from 3-9 a.m. at UPS and then shooting at the YMCA gym after that,” Howard said. “I’ve had a basketball in my hands since age two and it’s all I ever wanted to do.”

Howard’s story took a turn in 2020 when a former Erwin baseball player told him about the expanding athletic program in the hills of far Southwest Virginia.

“That’s when the basketball journey started over for me,” Howard said.

After enduring the lost season of COVID of 2020 and focusing on academics, the 6-foot-1 Howard earned all-region honors in 2021 and currently averages 24 points and eight rebounds at the age of 24.

That’s right, Howard is 24.

“My story is different than most, but I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to play basketball and get an education at the same time,” Howard said.

Braydon Watson-Jones followed a more direct route to Southwest Virginia Community College.

A gifted 6-3 graduate of South Iredell High School in Statesville, North Carolina, Watson-Jones was competing for the Charlotte-based Team Ice AAU squad when his coach connected contact Southwest head coach Scotty Boyd.

“They Southwest coaches came to watch me practice and then invited me to come to campus on a visit,” Watson-Jones said.

Watson-Jones averages 10 points and six rebounds as a freshman while being forced to play in the post due to the injury of 6-7 Valentino Simon from the Bahamas.

The Eagles (8-11) are also missing 6-6 Titus Cunningham (Charlotte) from the lineup. Simon and Cunningham are both on the radar with coaches from four-year programs.

“We’re kind of outmanned right now with some players out, but we’re making do with what we have,” Watson-Jones said.

Self-reliance and perseverance are common threads in junior college athletics.

That’s why Watson-Jones also connects the link with Last Chance U.

“You can really see the JUCO experience with that show,” Watson-Jones said. “It’s different, but you’re still facing good competition and getting an education.

“The dream is to reach a higher level of basketball but I’m still playing the game I love in college.”

Watson-Jones and several of his teammates recently moved into a new dorm located across the road from the Southwest campus.

The easy-going Boyd serves as a dream-weaver for the Eagles.

Before taking the head coaching position with the Eagles in 2018, Boyd spent seven years leading the Southwest Virginia Heat AAU program where he coached accomplished athletes such as Mac McClung and Zac Ervin from Gate City, James Mitchell from Big Stone Gap, and Cade Hungate and Thomas Francisco from Abingdon.

“I told Thomas that if he made it to the major leagues in baseball, I will have a coached a pro athlete in all three sports,” Boyd said. “We had so much talent and traveled everywhere for tournaments.”

Boyd was working as an assistant to Honaker boys basketball coach Marcus Dunham when he received a call from officials from Southwest.

“I had a great time at Honaker, but this opportunity was just too good to pass up,” Boyd said.

Since that first season, the Southwest roster has included players from area schools such as Richlands, Honaker, Hurley, George Wythe, Eastside and Gate City.

The mix has also featured Boyd’s sons, Brett and Trajon, who were record-setting shooters at Honaker.

“We hold prospect camps each spring and we’re looking at a few local kids now, but anybody is welcome to come and show us what they can do,” Coach Boyd said.

For the women’s basketball team at Southwest, the local flavor currently includes three players from Marion in Hayley Farris, Anna Hagy and Amber Kimberlin along with Katie Barr (Chilhowie), Liyah French (Holston) and Jeila Greenlee from Johnson City.

The Eagles are 13-5 under coach Thad Lambert and have twice made 22 three-point shots in a game. A former coach at Castlewood, Lebanon, and Tennessee High, Lambert entered this season at Southwest with a 29-21 record.

Barr and French each average 17 points, while Kimberlin supplies 14.6 points per game.

“I am so glad that I chose Southwest,” Kimberlin said. “Junior colleges are amazing, and you get to have the college basketball experience without all the pressure. I wanted to come to a school where I could be on the court, not watch from the sidelines.”

Kimberlin said having the chance to play with high school friends adds to the fun.

“It made my college decision a lot easier knowing that I had the chance to play with those same girls again,” Kimberlin said. “The game at this level is definitely a lot faster, and I love it.

“Attending a junior college was great for me in every way. You can get all the help you need with academics, play an advanced level of basketball close to home, and prepare for the next step in life.”

Meanwhile, the hoops journey continues for the flashy Howard who can burn defenders with his court savvy, rapid-fire jumpers and quickness.

“You have to do a lot of things on your own as a junior college athlete, but I am so grateful to be part of this team and school,” Howard said.

“My dream is to play for a four-year program. Thanks to my time here at Southwest, I have that chance and I’m trying to make the most out of it.”