COEBURN, Va. – Adam Hollandsworth realized well before he threw his first pitch on Friday that he had to make this starting assignment worthwhile.

The senior right-hander for the Thomas Walker Pioneers was not only charged with the task of helping extend his team’s season but his high school baseball career was also at stake.

“I knew it was a win or go home situation,” Hollandsworth said. “Pretty exciting.”

Hollandsworth tossed six superb innings before reaching the VHSL-mandated pitch limit and then had to sweat the final three outs as TW held off the Castlewood Blue Devils for a 14-9 victory in the third-place game of the Cumberland District tournament.

The Pioneers (10-12) clinched their first regional tourney bid since 2019 and will host the Chilhowie Warriors (14-8) on Wednesday in an opening-round contest.

Thomas Walker never trailed on Friday and led 14-3 at one point, but second-year head coach Joshua Perry wasn’t able to breathe easy until relief pitcher Aiden Grabeel struck out pinch-hitter Lucas Cress for the final out.

“Anything can happen at this point,” Perry said.

What did happen was Hollandsworth came up clutch in his biggest start of the season.

He walked the first batter he faced on four pitches – Castlewood leadoff man Cayden Dishman – and his control wasn’t pinpoint, but he carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

“A tremendous job,” Perry said. “I couldn’t ask for any better.”

It helped Hollandsworth relax with a 3-0 lead before he had delivered his first pitch.

“We put a lot of runs up,” he said. “I think we had 13 hits. That’s the most we’ve had all season.”

Hollandsworth aided his own cause with three hits and three RBIs, while Cameron Grabeel (three hits), Hunter Collins (three hits, three RBIs) and Ellis Hoskins (two hits, two RBIs) also got in on the hit parade.

Turns out Thomas Walker needed about all those runs.

Hollandsworth issued seven walks as his pitch count steadily climbed and he reached the limit after walking Dishman to lead off the top of the seventh inning. He shifted to shortstop as Aiden Grabeel came on to get the final three outs.

“I was pretty mad to be honest with you,” Hollandsworth said. “I wish I had kept my pitches down in the later innings and been able to finish it.”

An 11-run lead was trimmed quickly.

Castlewood sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six times in the bottom of the seventh as Payton King and Jared Glovier drove in runs and Aidan Phillips and Xavier Sanders each supplied two-run singles.

“There’s no quit in these guys,” said Castlewood coach Hunter Neece. “These guys have impressed me all season and are exciting to be around.”

Hollandsworth had pitched well against Castlewood in previous outings against the Blue Devils.

“He’s a good pitcher and very talented,” Neece said. “Unfortunately, it just didn’t fall in our favor.”

Second-seeded Castlewood lost in the third-place game of the district tournament for the second straight season.

Aside from Eastside – which dominated the league once again and hosts J.I. Burton in Monday evening’s district tourney title game – the rest of the Cumberland District teams played pretty much on even terms throughout the spring.

Friday’s game featured a combined 23 runs, 19 hits, 13 walks and 13 errors.

“The best thing about the Cumberland District,” Neece said. “It’s always competitive and always interesting.”

It also has talented players like Hollandsworth.

He is hitting .429 with 20 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, but it was on the mound where he was masterful on Friday.

“Adam is the type of kid that you wish you had nine of,” Perry said. “He gives 110 percent every play of every game and is an ultimate team-first type of player. He’s became a great leader of our team this year and that has really helped us out.”