LEBANON, Va. – Nick Belcher hit a bomb and Chance Parker parked another one as the Lebanon Pioneers flexed their muscles once again on Friday.

Home runs from Belcher and Parker were among the highlights as Lebanon notched an 11-5 victory over the Rural Retreat Indians in a Hogoheegee District baseball showdown.

Rural Retreat (10-3, 2-1) became the first VHSL Class 1 opponent to push Lebanon (10-2, 2-0) to a full seven-inning game this spring, but the Pioneers still prevailed.

“We put some runs on the board, but obviously not enough,” said Rural Retreat coach Van Harris. “I feel like we could play a little better defensively, but they hit the ball well tonight; two homers, a couple of doubles. I think the extra-base hits [were key]. The guys throughout their lineup are pretty tough to contain.”

Belcher and Parker delivered the biggest blows to the Indians’ upset bid.

Belcher connected for a second-inning solo home to jumpstart a three-run inning that extended Lebanon’s lead to 6-1.

“Off the bat I thought, maybe it’s going over, maybe it’s not,” Belcher said. “It eased me when it did.”

It continued a recent surge of success at the plate for the senior.

“It was obvious at the beginning of the year I was struggling and I couldn’t really touch the offspeed stuff,” Belcher said. “I’ve been seeing the ball well throughout practice the last couple of weeks and I guess it showed tonight.”

Two innings later, Parker hit a no-doubt blast that was needed.

After Rural Retreat scored thrice in the top of the fourth inning to draw within 6-4 , Parker crushed a pitch from Noah Bandrimer that resulted in a two-out, two-run homer that landed well beyond the fence in left field in the bottom of the fourth.

“It was my pitch,” Parker said. “I was looking for that middle-in, belt-high fastball. I was sitting on it and drove it.”

It was the second homer of his varsity career as the first occured eight days earlier in a road win over Abingdon. How did the clouts compare?

“I feel like I hit this one a little better,” Parker said.

Parker wasn’t even sure he was going to play Friday after pinching a nerve in his back earlier in the week.

He felt a twinge taking a swing during practice and with the help of a local chiropractor was able to take his usual spot in the lineup and proceeded to finish with two hits and three RBIs.

“Chance is hitting it pretty good right now,” said Lebanon coach Cody Compton. “He’s finally starting to lay off the bad pitches and when he’s done that he’s beginning to show some power.”

Eli Breeding and Zach Hertig each added two hits for Lebanon, while Dagan Barton reached base in each of his four plate appearances.

Nathan Phillips and Seth Buchanan combined to strike out 16 batters on the mound as Phillips picked up the win. Lebanon’s only two losses have been to Tennessee High, which is having a successful season of its own.

“I feel pretty good about it,” Compton said. “We have a lot of things we still need to clean up to reach our goal. We’re working hard every day and we’ll see how it goes.”

Rural Retreat could take some solace in the fact the Indians played a competitive game. That wasn’t the case when they were outscored 38-3 in three losses to Lebanon in 2022.

Caleb Roberts went 2-for-3 to lead the way for Rural Retreat on Friday, while Tucker Fontaine, Trevor Shelton, Noah Bandrimer, Justin Pritchard and Kaiden Atkinson drove in the team’s runs.

Bandrimer left the game with an injury in the sixth inning.

“We compete,” Harris said. “I like this team. They have a good attitude and work hard. I’m excited for the rest of the year. I think we can do some things with this bunch. They’ll be better days than this I hope.”

Lebanon’s version of the bash brothers will likely provide bad days for plenty of other opponents.

That’d be the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Belcher and the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Parker.

“Dude, I don’t know how he does it,” Belcher said. “That’s two home runs he’s hit this year and he’s absolutely smacked both of ‘em. It’s crazy how he does it.”