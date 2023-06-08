Jacob Crabtree was chatting with some of his Lebanon High School baseball teammates the other day when he made a point about the Pioneers’ mastery on the mound.

“I was telling them that we have three pitchers on our team that could start for any other team in the state,” Crabtree said. “It’s very rare to see a pitching rotation like that in [Class 1]. Those are three great ones.”

Truer words have never been spoken.

Senior right-hander Seth Buchanan has a 1.33 ERA with 79 strikeouts and opponents are hitting just .168 against him.

Junior southpaw Dagan Barton has crafted a 0.74 ERA.

Sophomore righty Nathan Phillips has worked to the tune of a 1.36 ERA with 98 strikeouts and teams are batting .180 against him.

Collectively, Lebanon’s hurlers own a 1.19 ERA, four no-hitters and have struck out 249 batters while issuing just 59 walks.

The entire arsenal of arms will be available today as Lebanon (24-2) matches up with the Middlesex Chargers (15-7) in a 10 a.m. Class 1 state semifinal showdown at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Handling the assorted offerings from Lebanon’s three aces is Crabtree, who is in his second season as the team’s starting catcher. Crabtree has a perfect rapport when it comes to dealing with the dudes who have been simply dealing.

“Jacob is one of those guys that is very difficult to not get along with,” Buchanan said. “Even though he’s a goofball about 99 percent of the time, he knows when to lock in and get serious on game days.”

Crabtree has just five passed balls in 152 innings of work behind the dish.

“I think his best quality behind the plate is blocking,” Buchanan said. “There have been many times I have spiked a ball in the dirt and he has saved runs coming in from third. He has played a huge role in our success this year and will continue to do that until the season is over.”

Lebanon has methodically outscored its six postseason opponents 77-4 and the Pioneers have had fun while doing so. On a team full of charismatic personalities, Crabtree is a joke-cracking crackerjack of a catcher.

“I honestly trust him with my life back there,” Barton said. “We always know when we’re about to play a big game Jacob because will always tell a funny joke.”

He is serious about his craft, however.

Crabtree is one of five seniors on Lebanon’s roster and might be the most improved player from last season as well.

“Crabtree is a rock behind the plate,” said first-year Lebanon head coach Cody Compton. “He is a great kid on top of that. From last year to this year his receiving and blocking has gotten tremendously better.”

Lebanon has not lost to a VHSL opponent this season – its two defeats came at the hands of the Tennessee High Vikings in March – and is riding a 24-game winning streak.

In Tuesday’s 16-0 state quarterfinal win over Narrows, Eli Breeding and Crabtree crushed back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. Meanwhile, Phillips faced the minimum in tossing a five-inning no-hitter.

In other words it was another fun day donning the catching gear for Crabtree.

“They don’t make me work hardly any,” Crabtree said. “I love catching those guys.”

He’ll be back at it today as Lebanon looks to reach the state finals for the third time in five years.

Pitching is also the strength for Middlesex, located east of Richmond along the Chesapeake Bay in the small town of Saluda.

The Chargers have allowed just seven runs in their last four games combined.

“We are blessed to have three pitchers that we are comfortable with starting in any game,” said Middlesex athletic director/assistant coach Matt Stamm. “They have competed hard for the team this year and won or kept us in some big games.”

With an experienced squad and having played a rigorous schedule, Lebanon is used to the big-game pressure.

“They have answered all of the challenges so far,” Compton said. “From the first day of practice we laid out our goals for the season and we have checked all the boxes so far. There is still one left unchecked and they seem determined to check that box as well.”

Crabtree will be catching pitches, offering witty words of wisdom and looking to take care of business this weekend.

“Lord, it’s been my dream to win a state championship,” Crabtree said. “My cousin [Preston Steele] won one [in 2021 for Lebanon] and I’d like to get one too.”