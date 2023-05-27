Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett watched what Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan did over the offseason. He saw the millions of dollars the Steelers spent in free agency and draft capital to strengthen the offensive line and to upgrade the receivers and tight ends rooms.

The Steelers are building around their second-year quarterback, and Pickett said there are no more excuses for the offense to struggle as much as it did last season when it finished the 2022 season among the lowest-scoring teams in the NFL.

"We got the guys," Pickett said Tuesday afternoon following the first organized team activity (OTA) of the spring. "We have to go execute. That's football. It's always like that. At some point, it's the players, not plays. We have to step up and make plays."

The Steelers signed Isaac Seumalo to be the starting left guard and invested the No. 14 overall pick in the draft on Broderick Jones, who will attempt to unseat Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. The Steelers also drafted big tight end Darnell Washington in the third round and acquired veteran receiver Allen Robinson in a trade just before the draft. They also have a strong group of skill position players who were on the team last season, including receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris.

Pickett was the Steelers' first-round draft pick only a year ago, but so much has changed in the past 12 months. The Steelers did not rush Pickett into a prominent role last spring and had him learn behind veterans Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. It wasn't until coach Mike Tomlin inserted Pickett into the starting lineup in the fourth game of the season against the Jets that he finally got consistent first-team reps with the starters.

"I went back and watched last year's first OTA and it's a different team, not just players-wise but in terms of the plays and how much we have in already," Pickett said. "It's a credit to the coaching staff, being here and working hard and guys showing up when they don't have to be here. We have five or six installs in right now where we only had one or two in at this time last year. I understand our system now and can work all the things we want to do. Just having an idea of what that is and getting a head start on it is pretty huge."

The Steelers had a strong turnout for the first week of OTAs, which are voluntary under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. The only mandatory team activity this spring is a three-day minicamp next month.

OTAs can have a laid-back atmosphere with veteran-laden teams. That's not the case with this year's team as Tuesday's session had quite a different vibe.

"It's fun when it's competitive," Pickett said. "I don't care that it's just spring and OTAs. I get that, but you don't want to lose a rep out there and neither does the defense. The attitude is there. Guys put in a lot of work and want to be successful."

Pickett didn't take a lot of time off after the season ended. After a short break, he set out to get bigger and stronger, adding about 15 pounds since the end of the season. He's gone from 213 pounds at season's end to close to 230 now.

"In college, it's only a 12-game season, and here, it's 17, plus the three in the preseason, and you want to make a long run into February," he said. "I just wanted to have some more protection. The hits up here are a little different. Being able to withstand hits — and, if need be, deliver some hits if I have to go score. I kept my speed and added some weight."

Pickett hadn't been interviewed by Steelers beat writers since the end of the season, but he recently did a number of interviews on podcasts with former players, including one over the weekend on "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger."

Roethlisberger, who retired after 18 seasons as Steelers quarterback, made some news when he admitted he wasn't rooting for Pickett to succeed right away.

"He's honest and out front about it," Pickett said. "He's a fan now and he's pulling for us. It was pretty cool to hear him say that and to be at his house and to meet his kids and his wife and get to know him a little bit better. We'll continue to build that relationship, and I'll reach out if I have any questions. I'm excited to go into Year 2 with another guy in my corner pulling for me."

Pickett said he never had any such feelings after he graduated from high school or Pitt, but he said it was different for Roethlisberger because he and Pickett were never on the same team together.

"The guys I have at Pitt and in high school, I feel like I was a part of building something there and took pride in building that," Pickett said. "I had so many great friends that I played with. I had never met Ben, so it was a different relationship. The guys I played with, we had so many great memories and great friendships. I always pull for those teammates to be successful. I take pride in being a part of something and building that. I think it's a different situation."