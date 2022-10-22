 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UVa-Wise Football

Pick-6 by Taylor lifts UVa-Wise past Erskine

  • 0

The defense has played well all season for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and it was only fitting that unit delivered the biggest play on Saturday for the Highland Cavaliers.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Patrick Taylor returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown with 12:17 left in the third quarter and that gave UVa-Wise a lead it never relinquished in a 28-13 South Atlantic Conference road win over the Erskine Flying Fleet.

The Cavs (2-6) snapped a six-game skid as they won for the first time since a season-opening win over Ferrum on Sept. 1.

Erskine (2-6) is coached by former UVa-Wise defensive coordinator Shap Boyd and the current defensive coordinator at the school, Matthew White, could take pride in a group that limited the Flying Fleet to 213 total yards and got six solo tackles and a forced fumble from Joel Burgess.

People are also reading…

UVa-Wise trailed 10-0 after one quarter, but for once it was the Highland Cavaliers who dominated the second half of a game.

Julian Edwards and Jakoby Johnson added second-half touchdown runs as UVa-Wise sealed the deal.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Juwan Dent threw the first TD pass of his collegiate career to Joey Vandyke in the second quarter. He finished 15-of-29 for 117 yards.

Senior punter Drew Vermillion (Gate City) of UVa-Wise averaged 38.5 yards on six punts and became the program’s all-time leader in career punting yardage.

The Highland Cavaliers host Mars Hill in their final home game of the season on Oct. 29.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Terrified fish throw themselves onto OBX beach

Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Ridgeview High School sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn attracted statewide attention last season for his success as a passer.

The Ridgeview players marvel at O’Quinn for another reason.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts