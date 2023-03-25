Phoenix is a 11 week old rottie mix. Daddy is such a big sweet boy and mama is a Shepard... View on PetFinder
Phoenix
Related to this story
Most Popular
PREP ROUNDUP: Landon Bowman (Chilhowie), Riley Cvetkovski (Abingdon), Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), Carter Lester (Patrick Henry), Jax Horn (Honaker), Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) among Tuesday's stars
Landon Bowman doubled down the left field line to score Talan Poe to lift Chilhowie to a 3-2 eight-inning home win over Grayson County in a ga…
PREP ROUNDUP: Bella McCloud (Virginia High), Ashley Worley (Tennessee High), Hannah Salyer (Wise Central), Grayson Olson (Lebanon), Maddie Fleming (Ridgeview), Tyson Mitchell (Sullivan East) among Monday stars
Carrie Patrick had three hits and Bella McCloud homered as the Virginia High Bearcats notched a 7-3 non-district softball win on Monday over t…
The beetle is striking. Its body is a bright metallic green and, when its wings are extended, its abdomen is revealed to be a purplish red. Fo…
PREP ROUNDUP: John Battle boys soccer, baseball teams win; Jake Witcher (Sullivan East), Aidan James (Virginia High), Kaylie Hughes (Tennessee High), Brandon Beavers (Ridgeview), Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) also among Thursday's stars
Graham Wiles scored two goals and dished out an assist as John Battle’s boys soccer team recorded a long-awaited win with a 4-1 victory over t…
The father went to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, Florida police said.