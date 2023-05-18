EMORY, Va. – To inspire and motivate her team this week, Patrick Henry High School softball coach Tami Counts went way, way back. We’re talking a lesson from the Old Testament here.

She emphasized to her players how Noah had constructed his ark through all kinds of challenges and amounts of adversity.

How did the Rebels respond when they took the field?

“They built a boat today,” Counts said.

Metaphorically speaking of course.

Freshman Braelyn Scammell nailed down the victory by scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and sophomore Sophia Wright crafted another strong pitching performance as PH posted a 3-2 triumph over Holston in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament at Emory & Henry College.

Patrick Henry clinched a spot in the Region 1D tournament and faces Rural Retreat – which shocked top-seeded Lebanon by a 5-3 count in Thursday’s other semifinal – in today’s 3:30 p.m. tourney title game.

Washington County rivals PH and Holston have played a number of dramatic and high-stakes contests against each other over the course of the past few decades and Thursday’s showdown was no different.

“I did expect a game like this,” Counts said. “We just had to be prepared and the kids didn’t give up.”

It was a nifty ninth-grader who was a part of the game’s two most important plays.

The first occurred with one out in the top of the seventh inning in a tie game when Holston’s Rily Cobler lashed a hit to the center-field wall that Scammell retrieved.

“I was very nervous at first,” Scammell said.

Scammell fired a perfect strike to shortstop Lexie Boone who in turn tossed to third baseman Marah Woodlee on the relay throw.

Cobler initially got to third base safely, but overslid the bag and was tagged out by Woodlee.

It’s a play the Rebels have gone over constantly in practice.

“It helps when it comes to fruition,” Counts said with a smile.

PH’s pitcher agreed.

“That was us putting our good work to good use,” Wright said.

Scammell also made a nice snag of a line drove to secure the third out of the top of the seventh inning.

Her work was not done.

She drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, moved to second after Wright was intentionally walked with two outs and then wound up on third when Blair Rutherford worked a seven-pitch walk.

“I knew if we could get her on,” Counts said. “We would be in good shape. I told her, ‘If it gets by, you’re gone, you know that.’ She did her job.”

Scammell sure did as she scampered home on the wild-pitch to secure the walk-off win.

“I was like, ‘Oh goodness, I have to get this.’ I was so excited to get in there,” Scammell said.

Scammell finished 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice, while Shaina Addair also had two hits.

Cobler finished with two hits for Holston, while M.J. Musser hit a two-run double in the fifth inning that gave the Cavaliers a brief 2-1 lead.

Wright struck out seven in going the distance in the circle.

“This wasn’t my best game, but having my team behind me and their energy really helped me when I had a few innings when I got down on myself,” Wright said. “They picked me up.”

Wright had pitched consecutive shutouts against Northwood, Holston and Patrick Henry to close out the regular season.

“When you have a kid that is dedicated to the sport and works as hard as she does,” Counts said. “Good things are going to happen.”

A lot of good things occurred on Thursday for a team that harkened back a dude from the book of Genesis.

“A lot of people doubted us at the beginning of the season,” Scammell said. “We’ve built this boat together.”

BASEBALL

Rural Retreat 5, Chilhowie 4

When Caleb Roberts lofted a pop-up to shallow center field with two outs in the top of the seventh inning of a tie game on Thursday he wasn’t exactly feeling confident.

“I was ready to head back to the dugout,” Roberts said.

Instead, he wound up on first base as the ball dropped in safely and plated Trevor Shelton for the go-ahead run as the Indians earned a win over the Chilhowie Warriors in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a spot in the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Rural Retreat (17-5) squares off with Lebanon in today’s Hogoheegee title game.

Thursday’s semifinal clash was typical of Chilhowie and Rural Retreat’s contests this season as both teams are evenly-matched. The Indians have a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Justin Pritchard connected for a game-tying RBI single in the top of the seventh, while leadoff man Tucker Fontaine went 3-for-4.

“It took a lot of team work to get out here and do what we did,” said Rural Retreat junior Noah Bandrimer. “We had pride in the end. We played as a team and we came out and finished it as a team.”

Bandrimer pitched two scoreless innings to get the win. He had been hampered by an arm injury recently.

“It felt great today,” Bandrimer said. “My fastball, my curveball. Everything was great.”

Bandrimer is having a banner season for the Indians.

“He does anything he can for us,” said Rural Retreat coach Van Harris. “First base, second base, third base; he’s pitched for us. He’d go in the outfield if I asked him to.”

Chilhowie received two hits from Dawson Tuell, but stranded nine baserunners.

“Everything was going as planned up until the top of the seventh inning,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We squandered way too many opportunities early in the game.”

The Warriors (13-8) play Patrick Henry in today’s third-place game as the winner earns a spot in the Region 1D tournament and the loser calls it a season. Chilhowie finished third in the 2022 Hogoheegee District tournament and ended up winning the regional championship.

“A lot of these guys were on that team,” Robinsson said. “They know what’s got to be done.”