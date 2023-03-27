The Patrick Henry Rebels are getting used to playing close games.

Hamilton Addair came on in relief of Connor Kausch in the seventh inning and escaped a jam to notch the save as PH posted a 3-2 non-district baseball victory over the homestanding Honaker Tigers on Monday.

PH (3-2) has played four one-run contests this season and has split those thrilling contests.

Kausch allowed just five hits over six strong innings for the Rebels, while Alex Brown went 2-for-4 and Aidan Monahan was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Honaker pitchers Connor Musick and Jake Hilton combined for a three-hitter in the loss. Musick struck out seven in four innings of work.

Matt Nunley had two hits for the Tigers, who were hurt by three errors.

Chilhowie 9, Union 7

A big comeback gave the Chilhowie Warriors a non-district win over Union and also helped Jeff Robinson achieve a milestone.

The skipper earned his 300th career head-coaching win as his squad rallied from a 7-2 deficit by pushing across seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. Pinch-runner Ezra Taylor scampered home for the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

Sophomores Noah Hill and Dawson Tuell pitched well in relief with Hill notching the win and Tuell notching the save. Tuell is 2-0 with one save in the season’s early stages.

Robinson’s first win came in 2002 against Rural Retreat.

It was the first meeting between these squads since Chilhowie edged Union in the quarterfinals of the 2012 VHSL Group A, Division 2 state tournament.

Keith Chandler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Union.

West Ridge 6,

Dobyns-Bennett 0

Drew Hoover pitched another gem as the West Ridge Wolves dominated Dobyns-Bennett.

The Indians could manage just one hit against the ace.

Rural Retreat 13,

Bland County 1

Tucker Fontaine had three hits and Noah Bandrimer homered as Rural Retreat rolled to a non-district win.

Kaiden Atkinson added two hits as well, while, Justin Gilman tossed 4 2/3 innings of shutout ball.

Brady Thompson scored Bland’s run.

SOFTBALL

Holston 9, J.I. Burton 5

Rily Cobler went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored and was also the winning pitcher as the Holston Cavaliers improved to 4-0 with a win at home.

Holston led 6-2 after two innings as they set the tone and the crew from Damascus has already surpassed last season’s win total.

Molly Turner (2-for-4, RBI, two runs) and MJ Musser (2-for-3, three RBIs) also had memorable performances.

Jordan Mooney scored two runs for Burton, while Makayla McCurdy collected two RBIs.

Castlewood 13, Northwood 1

Anna Summers pitched a one-hitter and Bailee Varney had two hits as Castlewood cruised past Northwood for a non-district win.

The Blue Devils got their offensive explosion started with a seven-run second inning and finished with a dozen hits.

Castlewood improved to 4-1 under the direction of first-year head coach Becky Slote.

Sydney Carter had the lone hit for Northwood.

Chilhowie 15, Fort Chiswell 4

Madi Preston and Kaydyn Eller connected for homer run as Chilhowie overpowered Fort Chiswell for a non-district win.

Chilhowie fell behind 3-0 after the top of the second inning, but dominated the rest of the way.

Denesa Martin (3-for-5, three runs), winning pitcher Emmaline Dowell (3-for-5, four RBIs), Preston (3-for-4, four runs, four RBIs) and Carrigan Heath (2-for-4, three RBIs) paced the hit parade.

The Warriors of head coach John Sabo avenged an earlier 5-1 loss to Fort Chiswell.

Richlands 16, Graham 0

Arin Rife had herself a day as Richlands rolled past Graham for a Southwest District triumph.

Rife went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. She also pitched two innings of relief, striking out six of the seven batters she faced.

Erica Lamie pitched three scoreless innings of her own with five Ks as the Blues blanked their Tazwell County foes.

Kira Vance added four RBIs of her own, while Linda Stump went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Mykah Gregory and Allyson Sarver accounted for Graham’s hits.

Rural Retreat 15, Bland County 4

Lacy Brown went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Caroline Cox hit a two-run homer as the Rural Retreat Indians improved to 3-1 with the road win.

Twin Springs 15, Twin Valley 0

Abbie Taylor blasted a three-run home run and Aubrey Meade went 3-for-3 as the Twin Springs Titans trounced Twin Valley.

Mackenzie Gillenwater and Ryleigh Gillenwater teamed to pitch the shutout and combined for 10 strikeouts.

GIRLS SOCCER

Honaker 6, Marion 0

Julia Barton’s hat trick led the way for the Honaker Tigers as they blanked Marion.

Alexis Maxfield, Kiley Musick and Maleah Maxfield also played well, while McKenzie Lowe was in goal for the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Honaker 9, Patrick Henry 0

Six different players scored goals for Honaker as the Tigers romped past the Rebels.

Zane Johnson found the back of the net three times, while Jaylon Hart did so twice. Kaden Howard, Thomas Ball, Jaxon Dye and Landon Marsh had the other goals.

Tyler Stevens added an assist. The shutout was a two-man effort with Austin Clayburne and Malachi Lowe splitting time in goal.

Lebanon 2, Graham 0

Landon Hess and Eli Taylor continued their sterling starts to the season with a quality win.