PETA offers reward for information about torture, death of cat in Johnson City
PETA offers reward for information about torture, death of cat in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible parties in the torture and death of a cat on Sunday, according to a statement from the animal rights organization.

“This cat should have been safe indoors with a loving family and instead endured a terrifying and agonizing death at the hands of someone who must be caught before hurting anyone else,” said PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien.

According to The Washington County Animal Shelter's Facebook page, a dead cat found with head trauma and with its rear legs bound with duct tape in the parking lot of the Appalachian Funeral Home on Sunday. A bloody screw driver was also found near the body.

Tips should be directed to the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter at (423) 926-8769 or the Johnson City Police Department at (423) 434-6000.

