Penn hopes to help write winning formula against Cavaliers

EMORY, Va. – Few things in life make Emory & Henry receiver Tmahdae Penn happier than facing single-coverage from an opposing defense.

“That always gets me hype,” Penn said. “I just focus in on the man in front of me.”

Flash back to the Sept. 24 thriller at South Atlantic Conference power Wingate.

On the first play of overtime, a solitary Wingate cornerback faced the challenge of checking the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Penn.

What followed was one of the biggest moments in the recent history of the E&H football program.

“I got a read route where I had to go or come back,” Penn said. “Once our quarterback (Kyle Short) saw that, he trusted me to make a play.”

That play was a 25-yard touchdown reception that eventually resulted into a 17-10 upset win for the Wasps.

The bond between Penn and Short began when Short was still a quarterback at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

“We got connected through a mutual friend,” Penn said.

That bond was strengthened this past summer during regular workouts between Short and his cast of receivers on the E&H campus.

“We were out there basically every morning and afternoon,” Penn said. “Kyle knows how to read the defense so well that he’s like another coach on the field.”

Penn and Short will be in the spotlight Saturday when E&H hosts the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a SAC game dubbed the Southwest Virginia Bowl.

This is Penn’s first season at E&H, but he realizes the far-reaching impact of Saturday’s 1 p.m. showdown.

“My teammates and coaches have been telling me the history and backstory of this series,” Penn said. “I love big games like this.”

Few players on the E&H squad have a more interesting story than the 24-year-old Penn.

The Ridgeway, Virginia native only played receiver for one year at Magna Vista High School. He competed on the 2014 VHSL Class 3 state title team and managed to set the school-record with 71 receptions for over 1,000 yards as a senior.

Penn signed with Ferrum in 2016, but left for personal reasons. He made a triumphant return to Ferrum in 2020, earning first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference and VaSID honors in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

After entering the transfer portal at Ferrum last season, Penn heard good things about Emory from former E&H receivers coach Davon Morgan and former E&H running back Devontae Jordan, who earned the 2021 Willie Lanier award as the top small college player in Virginia.

“Devontae went to Bassett and we played against each other all through high school,” Penn said. “Devontae and I talked about Emory and I fell love with the program when I visited last Christmas break.”

Penn said one of the key attractions to E&H was easy-going head coach Curt Newsome.

“Coach Newsome is a great coach and I really like how he treats his players,” Penn said. “That means a lot.”

Another attraction was the chance to play with E&H receivers Kashawn Cosey (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Jermawn Ford from District Heights, Maryland.

“I feel like we have one of the best receiving corps in the conference,” Penn said. “Cosey is not tall, but he plays like he’s 6-foot-3. And Ford is like a route technician. If teams double-cover me, our other receivers can take advantage.”

Cosey, a fifth-year senior, said the skill-set for Penn runs deep. Along with his height, Penn has a vertical jump worthy of major college basketball talents.

“T-Penn is tall, he can go up and grab the ball if needed, and he just makes plays,” Cosey said. “We’re a tight group and defenses have to decide who they are going to guard.”

Penn leads the SAC with 484 yards receiving on 21 receptions. Ford has caught 23 passes for 331 yards, while Cosey has contributed 17 receptions for 169 yard. Former Abingdon receiver River Carter is next with four receptions.

According to Newsome, Penn has been a perfect fit to the read-pass option attack of the Wasps.

“Tmahdae is a special talent who has been a joy to coach, Newsome said.

The other calling card for the Wasps (3-2, 2-1) has been a defense that allows just 97 yards rushing game under clever coordinator Tommy Buzzo.

“I’ve been really happy with that defensive group,” Newsome said. “They are not giving up big plays, they are working well together and they are making teams pass by stopping the run.”

Both fifth-year senior linebacker Ivan Phillips and sophomore linebacker A.J. Burgess are among the top six tacklers in the SAC. A 6-2, 215-pound athlete from Roxboro, North Carolina, Burgess majors in pre-med.

“Ivan is a team leader, and A.J. has really come on,” Newsome said.

The new starters on the E&H defense include cornerbacks Chendrick Cann (St. Petersburg, Fla.) and T.J. Payne (Chattanooga, Tenn.) along with freshman strong safety Nehemiah Scott (Richmond) and junior end Logan Tomlinson from Gate City.

Newsome has spent the week studying the University of Virginia’s College of Wise. He came away impressed.

“That’s a team much better than its 1-4 record,” Newsome said. “Going into last week, Wise had outscored teams 49-7 in the first quarter. And this game is their Super Bowl.”

Newsome said he plans to have legendary Hampton High School football coach and Lee County native Mike Smith do the pre-game coin flip Saturday.

A large crowd is expected at Fred Selfe Stadium, but Newsome wants his players to remember the big picture.

“This game is important for our fans, alumni and Southwest Virginia but I don’t want our kids to play any different than they’ve played all season,” Newsome said. “I like emotion, but it needs to be controlled.”

Following several painful losses in the final moments over the past few seasons, Newsome established the mantra of “Fight and Finish” in the pre-season.

“We didn’t finish games a year ago,” Newsome said. “I see us playing us four quarter games all season, but we finally got over the hump against Wingate and I hope that gives us momentum.

“The players on this team really like each other and chat carries over to the field.”

That team-first thread is strong among Penn and his new teammates.

“I didn’t think my college career would turn out like this, but I’m glad it has,” said Penn, whose cousin Harvey Taylor played running back at Old Dominion University and quarterback at Ferrum.

“I had some success at Ferrum and I hoped it would carry over to here. Players at the NCAA Division II level are faster, taller and bigger than those in the ODAC, but I just go out and try to be better.”