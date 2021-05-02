PEGGY ANN
A small-town physician assistant has big plans for keeping the old-fashioned family practice alive. Matt Justus will hang out a shingle in Glade Spring next month when he sets up his practice in the town square.
Online retailer giant Amazon announced Wednesday its plans to establish a delivery center in Bristol, Virginia that is expected to create about 200 to 300 jobs.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Michigan-based car wash brand announced Thursday its newest franchise will open soon at the entrance of The Pinnacle.
An Atlanta-based health care firm has purchased the former Neopharma Tennessee building on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, with plans to reopen the manufacturer of antibiotics products.
The waters of Boone Lake have begun swallowing stretches of land that have been dry — and in some cases overgrown — during the Tennessee Valley Authority’s yearslong repair of Boone Dam.
ABINGDON, Va. — On Tuesday night, two speakers urged the Washington County Board of Supervisors to move a controversial Confederate statue from the Washington County Courthouse grounds.
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
Eastside freshman Taylor Clay went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while playing flawless defense at third base in her varsity debut as the Eastside Spartans posted a 10-4 season-opening softball win over the Patrick Henry Rebels on Tuesday night.
TAZEWELL, Va. – A man died Sunday after his car crashed into a house in Tazewell County, Virginia.