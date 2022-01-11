Patient counts rise in Ballad Health System

Ballad Health System treated more than 600 COVID positive patients Monday, with 310 inpatients and 303 through its Safe at Home telehealth program, while the number of new cases in Southwest Virginia skyrocketed.

Ballad’s 310 inpatients on Monday was the most in a single day since Sept. 30. Seventy-seven were in intensive care units with 64 on ventilators. A system official said last week they expected the number of hospitalized patients to exceed 300 due to the large volume of new cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Additionally, the 303 Safe at Home patients represented a 48% increase over last Friday’s 205 and was the sixth highest day since last summer. Over the past seven days the Safe at Home program has treated an average of 249 patients per day.

The first week of December, Ballad reported an average of about 230 inpatients per day and that total has grown nearly every week. Last week the averaged 281 inpatients per day with nearly 76 in ICUs and nearly 59 on ventilators – the highest averages since the delta variant surge in September.

The omicron variant is being blamed for a record surge of cases in Virginia.