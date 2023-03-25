The opening game of the 1959 TSSAA state baseball tournament featured a matchup between teams from completely opposite ends of the state – the Tennessee High Vikings from Bristol vs. the Christian Brothers Purple Wave from Memphis.

They would meet in the middle in Nashville as part of the four-team event to crown a state champion and the center of attention for four days in June was a 17-year-old catcher for Christian Brothers by the name of Tim McCarver.

A few loyal fans made the trip from Northeast Tennessee to root on the Vikings and Bill Dale of the Bristol Herald Courier provided dispatches to readers back home. Those who were there couldn’t help but notice they were joined in the bleachers by some conspicuous observers.

Scouts from every major league team were in attendance and many had been stars at the game’s top level – including a bird-dog who was already in the Hall of Fame (Bill Dickey) and two more that would eventually be inducted in Cooperstown (Joe Sewell and Hal Newhouser) – as they caught a glimpse of the wunderkind from West Tennessee.

Tim McCarver didn’t disappoint.

“Buddy, I tell you what,” said Don Pridemore, Tennessee High’s center fielder in 1959. “He was one of the best catchers I ever saw.”

As a sophomore in 1957, McCarver started for a Christian Brothers squad that finished as state runner-up to the Dobyns-Bennett Indians and was a combined 0-for-8 in two state tourney games against the crew from Kingsport.

Two years later he’d get a crack at another top-notch team from the Tri-Cities.

Tennessee High’s pitching had powered the Vikings through the postseason.

There was a 1-0 win over Bluff City in the finals of the District Four tournament as left-handed ace Bill Greene tossed a shutout.

Greene, who threw a wicked breaking ball, crafted 11 shutout innings against Knoxville West in the regional semifinals, a game that ended on Stanley Kitzmiller’s walk-off RBI single off Jim McCarter (coincidently enough a name that sounds a lot like Tim McCarver) in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The very next day, Tennessee High knocked off Jefferson City twice, 10-6 and 5-0, to win the regional title and secure its state tournament berth. Whitey Pullen was dealing in a one-hit shutout in the clincher for head coach Russ Basham’s squad.

“We were a pretty good baseball team,” Pridemore said.

It turns out that Tennessee High’s state tournament showdown with Christian Brothers was a two-day ordeal.

The 6-foot, 183-pound McCarver had two hits off Greene, but those knocks were lost to history as the game was rained out in the bottom of the fourth inning with Christian Brothers leading by an 8-0 count. The game started anew the following day.

Whitey Pullen held McCarver in check – a groundout, pop-up and walk in his three plate appearances – in the sequel, but the Viking hurler was outdueled by Charles Weirich of Christian Brothers as the Bristolians suffered a 3-0 setback.

Weirich recorded a three-hit shutout and struck out five with McCarver behind the plate. The highly-touted catcher did commit an error in the third inning when he tried to pick Billy Joe James off second base and the ball sailed into center field.

What an arm he had.

“Of course we were pretty much in awe of him when we saw him,” Pridemore said. “He wasn’t huge when we played him as far as being a big ol’ strong guy, but he sure was a good ballplayer. We were watching him warm up between innings of a ballgame he didn’t get up off the ground and just threw a rocket to second base.”

Pridemore was done in by one of those heat-seekers.

“My fondest memory of that game is I got on by an error and tried to steal second base and it wasn’t even close,” Pridemore said. “He threw me out pretty easily.”

Christian Brothers had another future MLB player in the lineup – shortstop Phil Gagliano eventually played for four big-league teams from 1963-1974 – and the Wave rolled through the state tournament to win it all.

Two days after the Memphians won the crown, McCarver signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and received a $60,000 signing bonus. He eschewed a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee to turn pro.

By September he made his major league debut with the Cardinals.

He was sent down to the minors for more seasoning a couple of times. Included was a stint with the Triple-A Atlanta Crackers in 1962 when he shared catching duties with Virginia High graduate Jim Saul.

Saul wasn’t McCarver’s only teammate from this area.

Coeburn, Virginia’s own Tracy Stallard pitched in 60 games for the St. Louis Cardinals over the course of the 1965 and 1966 seasons with McCarver catching the right-hander in 42 of those contests. Another character of a catcher who knew how to spin a yarn – Bob Uecker – caught Stallard in most of his other appearances.

Stallard was throwing to McCarver when he struck out eight in tossing a three-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 1, 1965. A couple of months earlier Stallard held the Philadelphia Phillies in check for 7 1/3 innings.

“[Cardinals manager Red Schoendienst] asked me how I felt [in an eighth-inning mound visit],” Stallard told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch after the win over Philly. “I said, ‘All right,’ But then he asked McCarver and Tim said I was losing my stuff. A catcher knows sometimes when you don’t even know yourself.”

McCarver knew plenty about Stallard and was 6-for-15 in plate appearances against Stallard as an opponent. He also got to know the Wise Countian away from the field, where the pitcher liked to have a good time and have an adult beverage or two.

McCarver related a story to Dick Young of the New York Post in 1983 about his teammate from Southwest Virginia. Here is how the legendary Young retold it in print:

Tim McCarver recalls a time when Tracy Stallard was with the Cardinals in spring training. That’s the same Tracy Stallard who gained fame with the early Mets by losing 20 in one season.

There was a lot of rain in Florida that spring, just as now, and manager Red Schoendienst booked some B-games to get his pitchers some work.

“We’re going to play the Mets two games in the morning,” Red told the squad. “You,” looking at Stallard, ‘will be the starting pitcher in the first.”

“What time are we talking about?’ said Tracy, who used to hit the late spots.

“Dressed and ready to go at 9 a.m.” Schoendienst said.

“Shoot,” Stallard said. “I ain’t through throwin’ up by then.”

Similar anecdotes came from the mouth of McCarver in his decades in the broadcast booth as he was on the call for 23 World Series and 20 All-Star Games.

Some people loved his announcing style, others loathed it.

Either way he still provided a soundtrack to some of baseball’s best moments for a generation of fans.

He died last month at the age of 81.

Pridemore served as the head baseball coach at John Battle from the early-1970s until 1992 and also had a lengthy stint as athletic director.

Whenever one of his players might mention what McCarver had said on the television broadcast the night before, Pridemore had his own story to recount about a game from many years before.

“I would tell the kids I was coaching that I had played against that rascal,” Pridemore said.

Now for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:

March 25, 1975

Greg Ringley went 4-for-5 with eight RBIs as Coeburn powered its way to a 15-3 win over Powell Valley. … Pat Artrip pitched a one-hit shutout in Clintwood’s 6-0 victory over Ervinton. … Randy Helton pitched a two-hit shutout in Dobyns-Bennett’s 8-0 blanking of Tennessee High. Tony Mitchell had both hits for THS.

March 28, 1989

Danis Simmons pitched a three-hitter and hit a two-run homer as J.J. Kelly downed J.I. Burton, 8-0. … Jody Salyers spun a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts in St. Paul’s 11-0 crushing of Castlewood. … Chris Harris went 3-for-4 as Powell Valley posted a 14-4 triumph over Appalachia.

March 24, 1992

Chris Rollins recorded three RBIs and was the winning pitcher in Rye Cove’s 7-6 win over Appalachia. … Randy Osborne (2-for-4, two RBIs) led Castlewood at the plate in a 7-3 triumph over J.I. Burton. … Kirk Harris scored on Maurice Mitchell’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning in Coeburn’s 2-1 victory over Abingdon.

1959 TSSAA State Tournament

Game 1

Christian Brothers 3, Tennessee High 0

Christian Brothers 000 010 2—3 5 4

Tennessee High 000 000 0—0 3 1

Weirich and McCarver. Pullen and Pinkston. W – Weirich. L – Pullen. HR – none.