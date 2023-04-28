The George Wythe Maroons had just played a nearly flawless game.

Sixteen 3-pointers were swished.

Four players scored in double digits.

The opposition’s loud and passionate fans were left stunned.

Final score: GW 85, Twin Springs 55.

As the players gathered in the locker room at Gate City Middle School in the aftermath of those 32 marvelous minutes in a VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinal victory, head coach Tony Dunford arrived and was as amped up as the teenagers he teaches.

“He came busting through the door with the other coaches and started dancing and yelling,” sophomore guard Reed Kirtner said. “I feel that describes the type of energy he brings every day.”

The 51-year-old veteran coach who had previously been the basketball boss at two other schools – one in Lynchburg, the other in the New River Valley – spent a decade as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III Roanoke College and had paid his dues as an assistant on the prep level was certainly energized over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Dunford guided a team comprised of one senior, two juniors, eight sophomores and one freshman to a 26-4 record and state runner-up finish and in doing so earned Bristol Herald Courier high school boys basketball coach of the year honors.

George Wythe improved by 16 games in the win column from the previous winter and played an unselfish brand of basketball with a balanced attack.

The Maroons had the right guy calling the shots.

“Coach Dunford is a passionate coach,” said GW sophomore Holden Luttrell. “He knows the game very well and is always there for us. He has our back and we have his. He goes out of the way for us anytime we need anything.”

Dunford doesn’t go out of his way to court the limelight or seek attention, however.

It’s all about the kids for him as it should be in the profession.

When notified of his selection as this newspaper’s coach of the year, he was graciously humble.

“I am just a small piece of the puzzle,” Dunford said. “I am blessed to have many talented players and assistant coaches who are committed to being good, along with a supportive administration and community. I am simply a teacher and facilitator of the game at a very unique and special time. … I am blessed to have the talent and resources we have to be successful.”

***

It was quite the turnaround for George Wythe in reaching the 2023 state finals, but it sure wasn’t easy.

The Maroons managed to get just seven games in during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Last winter, the team struggled to a 10-16 record and the starting lineup was comprised of four freshmen and one sophomore.

“Our kids were skilled and talented enough last season, but hadn’t learned to compete every possession,” Dunford said. “We spent a lot of our time talking about maturity and proper ways to handle adversity. I knew we would have growing pains, so part of the job was trying to get everyone involved to believe in the process. … Towards the last half of the 2021-22 season I thought we had a chance to be really good this year.”

Growth can occur swiftly in high school sports as kids make gains in stature and confidence. Dunford saw that transformation take place in the offseason.

“Last summer we attended the University of Lynchburg overnight team camp,” Dunford said. “It was a great bonding experience. I had assigned specific roommates and gave them several pages of questions they had to ask each other. I wanted them to really get to know one another and their families outside of basketball. I had several heart-to-heart conversations with some of our kids. We played very well against some good competition [in the summer]. It was during that camp that our kids started talking about championships.”

The players knew of what they spoke.

The Maroons opened the season with eight straight triumphs and had surpassed last season’s win total by Jan. 13.

They won four of the six games they played against Mountain Empire District rival and 2022 state champ Auburn, including a tense state semifinal victory.

Seven players averaged more than five points per game for the Maroons.

One night Kirtner might carry the scoring load.

Ty Campbell could be the catalyst on another night.

Shane Huff hit clutch shots and freshman David Goode was a great at times.

Treyvon Rainey, Brayden Rainey and Rex Delp had their moments too.

“Having the balance and depth we had was certainly advantageous,” Dunford said. “Our kids were very unselfish regarding playing time and helped to build that team-before-me culture. It took some time, but having success helped to support our philosophy.”

A philosophy that Dunford has adopted of the course of decades in the game.

***

A 5-foot-3 eighth-grader who thanks to a timely growth spurt stood 6-foot-2 by the time he was a senior, Dunford played hoops at Pulaski County High School when the Cougars competed in the VHSL’s largest classification.

“I was a scrappy kid and fairly athletic,” Dunford said. “I took pride in playing defense, but was never as skilled as the kids I coach today.”

While attending New River Community College as a freshman, Dunford was approached by his high school coach, Pat Burns, and was asked if he would lead Pulaski County’s ninth-grade squad.

It didn’t take him long to catch the coaching bug and after an eight-year apprenticeship as an assistant at his alma mater, landed his first head-coaching gig.

He took over at Brookville and led the Bees from Lynchburg for two seasons.

“I was 25 when I took the Brookville job and was scared to death,” Dunford said. “It was a great opportunity for a young coach for which I will forever be grateful. The late Jim Whorley and John Vasvary hired me. … As a young, enthusiastic coach I thought I knew it all, but soon realized I had much more to learn. Jim Whorley taught me that being successful as a head coach was about much more than just wins and losses.”

He later spent four seasons leading the Christiansburg Blue Demons and then joined the college ranks in 2006 as he assisted Old Dominion Athletic Conference legend Paige Moir at Roanoke College.

“[Moir] coached with such resolve and patience,” Dunford said. “I matured as a coach significantly under his mentorship. Division III athletics is the purest level of college sports. Observing the work ethic and passion of our players helped me gain a better understanding of the expectations required to be a student-athlete at that level.”

Yet, Dunford knew that college coaching wasn’t a long-term path of employment.

“Getting your start in college basketball in your late-30s is not the most ideal time to start a college career,” Dunford said. “Your life priorities change socially and financially. Climbing the ladder at that level is a young man’s game and is very challenging.”

So, when Burns, his former high school coach who was at the helm of the George Wythe Maroons, offered him an opportunity to come to Wytheville and join his staff as an assistant he didn’t hesitate.

He took over as head coach of the program prior to the 2019-20 season and has enjoyed his time as the main man of the Maroons.

A guy who played in an old-school era has made a seamless transition to modern times.

“Kids are still the same,” Dunford said. “It’s their environment that has changed. I think every coach must learn to adapt to some things with this generation in order to relate. I just try to be there for my kids and let them know I love them. It’s constantly about building relationships.”

***

Losing in the state finals in any sport causes a type of pain that stings and never really goes away.

So close to the ultimate goal, yet so far away.

Settling for silver instead of grabbing the gold and the glory that goes with it.

George Wythe experienced those emotions on March 9 when the Maroons suffered a 62-40 setback to the Lancaster Red Devils in the Class 1 title game at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

“It was like going to Disney, but your favorite ride was closed,” Dunford said. “We had tons of fun and accomplished many of our goals, but were disappointed we weren’t able to get the win in Richmond. Win or lose, we didn’t want the season to end.”

George Wythe didn’t score over the course of the game’s final 4 ½ minutes as Lancaster, led by silky-smooth sophomore Troy Henderson, closed the game on a 14-0 run.

“I’ve watched our state final game at least 30 times, somehow thinking I can change the result,” Dunford said. “I literally had bad dreams for a week. I thought for the first time all season our youth and inexperience showed itself. We had turnovers we didn’t normally have and we missed shots we normally make.

“They were a little more athletic and quicker than we were and ultimately I thought that was the difference in the game. Troy Henderson was by far the best player we faced all year. Lancaster was the better team. That being said, it was a great experience and like myself, I know our kids are hungry to get back there.”

The expectations will be sky high for George Wythe and Dunford’s dudes will certainly get tested early and often.

The Maroons have accepted an invitation to the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee, their first appearance in the prestigious holiday tournament since 1984.

They’ll make another quick trip south down Interstate-81 to Bristol to compete in the star-studded event sponsored by FriendshipCars.com and Big Shots at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

A tip-off tournament in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and games against Roanoke Catholic and Narrows also dot the schedule.

Auburn lost just one player off its squad, so the Eagles and Maroons will likely meet several times in pressure-packed, high-stake games.

“Similar to this year, we will simply take one game at a time and try to focus on the day in front us,” Dunford said. “Having lost the state championship and as competitive as our kids are, I know the eagerness and desire to get back there will trump any pressure we may face.”