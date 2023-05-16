RICHLANDS, Va. – Richlands High School senior Dylan Brown achieved folk-hero status last August by rushing for a school record 353 yards at Gate City to begin the 2023 football season.

This tale of a humble hero actually began to take root long ago with a unique family.

Consider the daily routine Brown followed before his first day at pre-kindergarten. How about 100 sit-ups and 100 push-ups?

“I’ve always gained inspiration from my grandfathers, especially for physical fitness,” Brown said.

Brown said that his late grandfather, Dennis Simmons, woke up at 5 a.m. each morning throughout his life and would proceed to churn out 400 sit-ups and 400 push-ups.

His other uncle, George Brown, has pushed himself on long-distance runs every morning for the last 40 years.

“And he runs in all kinds of weather,” Dylan said.

Simmons, who died in 2017 at age 82, grew up working in the coal mines around Tazewell and Buchanan County.

How committed was Simmons to Dylan and his older brother Trey?

“From pre-school until a few months before his death, he would make us breakfast and then take us to school,” Dylan said. “I’ll never forget all the support and help from both of my grandfathers.”

Dylan has crafted an extensive legacy of his own as an athlete and student.

In the classroom, Brown ranks in the top 10 of his class with a 4.1 grade point average despite juggling a busy schedule at home where he operates his own lawn care business.

In addition to his record-breaking ways on the football field, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Brown found success in baseball, indoor track and basketball.

“I spent many days going to 6 a.m. lifting and workout sessions in football followed by practice after school. Then I would do homework until it was bed time,” Brown said. “You definitely have to strike a balance to get everything done.”

Richlands senior Dalton Phipps has some insight on Brown, who also served as the captain of Richlands Blue Tornado football team.

“Dylan and I played multiple sports together from a young age,” Phillips said. “He’s always been devoted to the team concept and would do anything to help his friends.”

What sort of leadership traits did Brown exhibit?

“Dylan is the hardest-working guy I’ve ever met,” Phillips said. “He’s committed to everything he does, including running the football as hard as he can – play after play.”

As the left tackle on the offensive line, the massive Phillips had a front-row view of Brown’s scrapbook-worthy performance against Gate City.

“That was an amazing night and something that I will always remember and share with other people,” Phillips said. “When I have kids, I want them to be exactly like Dylan.”

Richlands English teacher Lorie Oliver is another admirer of Brown’s blend of compassion, intellect and competitive spirit.

“I have taught thousands of kids over my 29 years in the classroom and Dylan is the most respectful and helpful young man I have encountered,” Oliver said. “Outside of school, Dylan maintains the same level of respect, positivity and gratitude that he demonstrates in an academic setting.”

Brown’s journey in life has been shaped by his family and community.

Along with assisting a regional food pantry and helping with the Richlands town parade, Brown has annually joined his father (Glaydye) and grandfathers in placing American flags on the gravesites of war veterans at a Richlands cemetery. Dylan even created a digital map to help locate the gravesites.

“We do that every Thursday prior to Memorial Day, and I cherish those times,” Dylan said. “This community and its people mean a lot to me, and it’s an honor to do something to help my neighbors and friends.”

Brown has spent the past few weeks competing on the Richlands baseball team while mulling over his college options.

He visited VMI and explored its program for Civil Engineering and was contacted by the football staff at William and Mary regarding the possibility of joining the football team as a walk-on.

“At the moment, I’ve decided to study optometry at the University of Pikeville,” Brown said. “That is a long route, but I’m excited about it.”

Brown said he was also excited to be selected as a finalist for the Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award, which places equal emphasis on athletics, academics and community involvement.

“I look forward each year to reading about the Thompson Award in the Bristol Herald Courier,” Brown said. “It is a privilege to be nominated. To be named as one of the five finalists is really a dream come true. This was kind of the cherry-on-the-top of my high school career.”

According to Richlands head football coach Jeff Tarter, Brown possesses all the essentials for success in high school and beyond.

“Dylan has the total package,” Tarter said. “You could not pick him out in a crowd, but Dylan is truly a special young man who spends no time in self-promotion and works to set a good example.”

Tarter used impactful words like heart, passion and durability to further describe Brown.

“Dylan just finds a way to make things right, and that has been bred into him,” Tarter said. “It’s like he’s carrying a family tradition.”

Before his memorable senior football season, Brown spent time as a quarterback, receiver and running back. He moved back to quarterback position in the sixth game of this season.

“I just wanted to help my team in any way that I could,” said Brown, who generated 20 touchdowns as a senior.

Flash back to that timeless performance against Gate City on Aug. 26.

The fans at famed Legion Field were buzzing when Brown scored from 61 yards on his first carry.

The fireworks were just beginning, as Brown busted off a 45-yard scoring run the second time he touched the ball.

“My offensive line did a great job,” Brown said. “Those guys cleared the path for me to reach the second level of the defense, and the rest was up to me.”

Tarter, who was on the Richlands coaching staff when running backs such as Caleb Jennings and Devon Johnson starred, still marvels at what Brown accomplished on his record-setting night.

“The first half was unbelievable,” Tarter said. “Our line was firing off the line of scrimmage on each play and Dylan scored about every time he touched the ball.

“After the game, Dylan downplayed his record and even seemed a little embarrassed by all the attention.”

For Brown, there is more to the role of high-school hero than headlines and highlights.

“It goes beyond games and personal accolades. People will remember how you treat them,” Brown said. “I take the most pride in how I’ve represented my school, community and family.”