 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Roundup

Panthers win 3rd game in 3 nights

  • 0

Haylee Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Twin Valley Panthers posted their third Black Diamond District girls basketball win in three days with a resounding 76-16 victory over visiting Council on Thursday evening.

Twin Valley (14-6, 5-1) topped Honaker on Tuesday, Hurley on Wednesday and followed that up with the 60-point triumph.

Ally Bales added 14 points with Jade Vencill and Rayne Hathorne contributing 10 points apiece to the victory.

Freshman Ella Rasnake scored seven points for Council, but left the game late in the second quarter with an injury.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record.  The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts