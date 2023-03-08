They are separated by some 320 miles and 5 ½ hours – give or take – but the girls basketball teams at Eastside and Rappahannock County share plenty of similarities.

Each squad features just one senior.

The programs are each aiming for state championship No. 1 on Thursday.

Both advanced to the title game with thrilling one-point semifinal triumphs.

That’s not all.

“Our team is like a group of sisters,” said Rappahannock County coach Jeff Atkins. “We come from a very small school in a very small community. They are close-knit and extremely positive towards one another. At the beginning of the season we made states our goal. They worked hard and they pushed through, fighting up until the last second.”

Similar paths have been taken by the teams with excellent team chemistry but only one winner will emerge when the Rappahannock County Panthers (21-7) clash with the Eastside Spartans (24-5) today at 12:30 p.m. in the finals of the VHSL Class 1 tournament at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Rappahannock trailed Buffalo Gap by 12 points early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s semifinals, but the Panthers closed the game on a 17-4 run for a 42-41 win on the same night Eastside outlasted J.I. Burton for a 53-52 triumph in its semi.

Chloe Jenkins, a 5-foot-9 freshman, scored the go-ahead bucket against Buffalo Gap, while 6-foot sophomore Summer Shackelford also made some clutch plays.

“Our outside shots just weren’t hitting, so we switched up and put our bigs to work,” Atkins said. “We focused on getting stops on defense and just not giving up.”

The roster is comprised of one senior, two juniors, three sophomores and five freshmen. Savannah Loving is the 12th-grader.

“I value all my girls the same,” Atkins said. “Each one brings something different to the game.”

Located in Washington, Virginia – around 90 minutes west of the more famous Washington – and near Skyline Drive in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Rappahannock County will look to cap a successful season with a state title.

“This has been an amazing year,” Atkins said. “We are very excited to finally play in the championship game. For the past few years we’ve gotten closer and closer and last year we were knocked out in the state semifinals. We made it our goal to go all the way this year.”