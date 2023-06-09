TROUTVILLE, Va. — Emotions ran high for Page County following its season-ending loss on Friday.

When Tazewell's Carly Compton tossed her 13th strikeout for the final out of the game, tears flowed down many faces within the PCHS dugout as reality set in that the Panthers' season was coming to an end with a 5-0 to the Bulldogs in the Virginia High School League Class 2 softball state semifinals at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

With tears in her eyes, Page County pitching ace Bailee Gaskins tried to describe what this season meant. While the loss was heartbreaking, she noted they went 24-4 and returned to the state semis for a second straight year despite coming up short.

"That's a great season," Gaskins said. "I don't care what anyone says. I'm proud of this team, and I'm proud of the fight we've shown all season."

The game was a 0-0 stalemate until Tazewell came out swinging in the top of the sixth — mounting three straight two-out RBI singles to gain the edge. The Lady Bulldogs added insurance in the top of the seventh by driving in two more runs.

Page County veteran head coach Alan Knight said Tazewell garnered timely hits, and that's simply the nature of the game sometimes.

"Everything was off the end of the bat, but it doesn't matter," Knight said. "You get hits, you score runs. That's what matters. They scored five runs [and] we scored zero. We don't score, we don't win."

The Panthers notched only one hit through six innings, but they showed some life in the seventh, with third baseman Savannah Shifflett notching a single and shortstop Ali Purdham slamming a double.

Unfortunately for Page, it was too little, too late. However, the moral victory for the Panthers is that they fought until the last out for each other — something Gaskins said they'd done all year.

"We did that [Friday]," Gaskins said. "We got base runners on, but we just couldn't capitalize. This team is special, and we're going to have a lot of returners next year, so hopefully we can be special again next year."

Gaskins, Shifflett, and Purdham racked up Page County's three hits. Third baseman Haley Reynolds contributed two hits for Tazewell, while shortstop Mallorie Whittaker, right fielder Macie Alford, and catcher Hannah Hayes each drove in a run.

While there was heartbreak on the Page County side, there were tears of joy within the Tazewell camp. After throwing the last strikeout, Compton fell on both knees and put her face in her hands.

One thought came to her mind at that moment for the sophomore right-hander.

"Just how good God is," Compton said. "He just keeps on blessing us, blessing me, and keeps on giving us opportunities. We talked last night, we were sharing scriptures and saying, 'God has already gone before us [and] he's already set the path for us. There's nothing for us to do or worry about, just let the moment be what it is.' That's exactly what we did."

Compton said there was much emotion going into Friday, and they've been striving for a shot at the state crown since they were eight years old.

"That's always been the goal," Compton said. "To be able to see all of our hard work, the hours, the team bonding, and everything coming together just to try and bring back a ring, it's everything that you want."

After falling in the state quarterfinals last year, Compton said they came to Troutville with a chip on their shoulder because they had something to prove.

"We knew that we had unfinished business," Compton said. "There's still little things we need to do, but I'm not too worried about it. Everyone knew what we were walking into and [we] know what we have to do to bring home that ring."

Tazewell will take on James River in Saturday's Class 2 championship game, and Compton hopes Friday's shutout of Page County sends a message to their opponent.

"We're not a joke," Compton said. "A lot of people think just because we're Tazewell and we haven't [won] it, people can just walk on us, and that's not the case. We're here to prove a point, we're here to show what we came here to do and who we are."