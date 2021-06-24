 Skip to main content
Overnight shooting leaves one injured
Overnight shooting leaves one injured

BRISTOL, Va. -  A 39-year-old man was injured early this morning after he was shot through the back of his car following an apparent argument, according to Bristol Virginia Police.

Bristol Virginia Police Sgt. Steve Crawford said the call came in at 12:54 a.m. for a male who had been shot in the parking lot of Eastridge Apartment Complex on Portsmouth Avenue.

The victim had driven to the apartments to meet a friend. After realizing his friend had fallen asleep, the victim decided to sleep in his SUV, Crawford said. The victim was then confronted by someone and there appeared to be an argument outside the vehicle prior to the shooting.

At least three shots were fired through an open hatch in the back of the SUV, Crawford continued. The victim was hit once. The bullet went through the victim's shoulder and struck his face.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Crawford said police have spoken to the victim, who indicated he knows who shot him. Police are still investigating the motive.

Although they have identified a suspect, Crawford continued, police will continue to investigate before making an arrest.

"This is isolated," Crawford said. "We don't have any reason to believe anybody else is in danger, but we still have someone out there with a gun right now that shouldn't have one."

