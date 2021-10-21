 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Games & Puzzles page awaits you!
0 comments

Our Games & Puzzles page awaits you!

  • Updated
  • 0
Our Games & Puzzles page awaits you!

May we have a word? Like, perhaps, a six-letter word for 'Like fishhooks, usually'? Or what about 10 letters, two words, for 'slapstick slipper'? (We'll think about those for a minute.) You can always spend some time on heraldcourier.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but we also have a great spot for you to have some fun and bend your mind a bit.

Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles, or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section. Go to our page, and get busy. You can save a puzzle, print it out, start it over, error-check your work, even time yourself if you wish. Have a puzzle from a week ago that you forgot to do? No problem, you can go back and find it and work on it anytime. And if you ever need help, you can reveal a letter. Need even more help? Reveal the whole word.

As a subscriber, you have unlimited access to all of our puzzles, as well, of course, to all of our journalism.

So what are you waiting for? Get playing now; boost your brainpower here!

(Oh, and we figured out the answers from those clues above with just a bit of letter revealing: 'B-A-R-B-E-D' and 'B-A-N-A-N-A-P-E-E-L'!)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Abingdon hires new director of community development
Local News

Abingdon hires new director of community development

Mayana Rice fell in love with the friendly faces of Abingdon, Virginia. So she signed up for the job of the director of community development for the town  this fall, replacing Jason Boswell, who resigned earlier this year to take a similar position in Washington County, Virginia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts