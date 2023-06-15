A quartet of Danville pitchers achieved on Thursday night what no hurlers had yet to do in the summer of 2023: keep the Bristol State Liners in check.

Bristol managed just seven hits as the offense generated a season-low run total in a 6-1 loss to the homestanding Otterbots.

Caden Robinson (Memphis), Brandon Jung (Towson), Case Stroup (North Carolina-Wilmington) and Jacob Denner (Michigan) of Danville teamed to strike out nine in combining for a mound masterpiece.

Bristol (5-4) didn’t help itself with three errors, falling behind 3-0 after the first inning and never recovering.

The only run for the State Liners came in the fourth inning when Nick Arias (Grand Canyon) was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Joe Kinneberg (Newman University) scored the lone run and had two hits for the State Liners to raise his batting average to .346, but the third baseman did commit two errors. Dalton Bargo (Missouri) and Easton Rulli (Utah) added two hits apiece.

Seth Buchanan (Lebanon) started at designated hitter in his second game with Bristol and the Virginia Military Institute signee went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Matthew Boynton (Murray State) pitched well for Bristol as he allowed just one earned run in five innings of work with six strikeouts.

Virginia Tech-bound Preston Crowl – a former Blue Ridge District player of the year at Franklin County High School in Virginia – was 2-for-3 with a RBI to lead the Otterbots (6-3) at the plate.

The two teams play again today at 7 p.m. Bristol returns home Saturday when the State Liners host Burlington at 6 p.m.