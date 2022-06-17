Tags
Jordan Stout officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.
The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Buchanan County.
Doc Adams has made his final house call as a coach.
Noah Sills told his infielders to stay away as they began to meander toward the mound and in so many words informed his head coach to return to the dugout.
Plans to temporarily close northbound lanes on I-81 near Exit 17 will begin next week, beginning on Monday evening June 13, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”
That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.
Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.
“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said
Abingdon residents will soon be able to sip wine and dine while overlooking the town from a new rooftop restaurant at the top of the Summers building across from the Washington County Courthouse.
When Abingdon’s ace pitcher Ethan Gibson walked to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the VHSL Class 3 baseball championship with a 5-3 lead he knew that he only had 11 pitches left to get through the meat of Liberty Christian Academy’s formidable lineup.
It may not have been exactly how Abingdon imagined it, but the moment presented itself and the Falcons took it.
The John Battle Trojans had persevered and showed no fear in marching to the state baseball finals, but some title-game misfortunes interfered with their plans to cap that run with a coronation marked by cheers.
