O'Quinn to Beavers sends Ridgeview past Falcons

ABINGDON, Va. – Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has authored some of the most thrilling moments in far Southwest Virginia football the past two years.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore performed one of his best tricks Friday night at Falcon Stadium.

O’Quinn’s off-balance scoring strike to senior receiver Brandon Beavers lifted the Wolfpack to a 20-13 win over the Abingdon Falcons in a Mountain 7 District clash.

That decisive score will surely make the highlight reel at the Ridgeview team banquet.

With the game tied 13-13 at the 6:02 mark of the third quarter, O’Quinn launched an off-balance throw to Beavers across the middle that resulted in a 26-yard touchdown on a post pattern.

“Does that surprise anybody?” said Beavers, a speedster who won four events in the Region 2D track meet last spring. “Ryan is incredible. He knew where I was going to be on the touchdown play and he always puts the ball on the money.”

That connection capped a six-play drive covering 79 yards.

Beavers also scored on a 5-yard run following a 26-yard completion, while senior Cannon Hill added a 7-yard scoring run off a toss sweep. Beavers was moved to slot back Friday to avoid getting jammed by AHS defenders.

The first victory ever for Ridgeview at Abingdon lifted the Wolfpack (8-0, 5-0) within one win of the Mountain 7 title. Ridgeview travels to Gate City (6-2, 4-0) to close the regular season on Nov. 4.

“Abingdon is a good team with a big line,” first-year Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley said. “We struggled to run the ball, but our defense played awesome after the first quarter and Ryan and our receivers did their jobs.”

Stanley has come to expect heroics from O’Quinn.

“Ryan just makes plays,” Stanley said.

Quinn, who launches throws from a variety of arm angles, passed for 159 yards despite facing pressure from the AHS defensive line.

Sophomore linebacker Branson Honaker, senior defensive back Ian Hartsock and senior lineman Walker Lester were among the defensive stoppers for Ridgeview.

Abingdon (4-4, 2-2) built a 13-0 lead at the 7:45 mark of the second quarter behind the work of sophomore running back Alex Hawkins and sophomore quarterback Lucas Honaker.

That’s when O’Quinn and his cast of playmakers went to work.

“Abingdon had a great game plan and they were one of the most physical teams we’ve faced all season. But when the game is on the line, Ryan will eventually make something happen,” Beavers said.

In addition to guiding the AHS running game with his blocking, the 6-foot Hawkins finished with 49 yards rushing and one score on 16 carries.

The tireless Honaker carried the Falcon offense with 144 yards rushing on 30 carries, including a 41-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

“It was a frustrating night,” said Honaker, who has two cousins on the Ridgeview team. “We had a really good week of practice and we played really well at times, but we just couldn’t come out with the win.”

Many of the runs for Honaker came on run-pass option plays, where he read and reacted to the Ridgeview defense. Seniors Dasean Lucas, Eli Singleton and Kadin Hounshell led the AHS line corps, while Rohn Lee paced the defense with eight tackles.

AHS was slowed by 13 penalties. The final drive for the Falcons ended at the Ridgeview 25-yard line with less than two minutes left on the clock.

Beavers said every game is fun with the poised O’Quinn in control.

“You just don’t see many players like Ryan in this area,” Beavers said.