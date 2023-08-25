Building an athletic program takes time, but Matt Whisnant likes what he sees on the pitch at West Ridge.

"This is the third year of the program and we are hoping to make it the best yet," said Whisnant, in answers to an email.

Whisnant took over the boys program at the third-year school last season and became the girls coach this season after replacing former coach Emily Robinette. He currently has a roster of 34, including 13 seniors.

"I see us having a bright future as we build on what coach Robinette started as the head coach the first two years of the program," Whisnant said. "I am currently still observing the players and working on team chemistry and where each player fits best to be the most successful as a program."

West Ridge has started strong, winning three matches by a combined score of 14-4. Leading the way for the Wolves is Sunny Iacino, who has scored seven goals for the Wolves. Versatile senior Grace Quillen can play all over the field, while Whisnant calls Ariyana Green a dynamic playmaker despite only playing soccer for two years.

"[Quillen] is one of my most versatile players who will see herself playing many different positions through the season depending on our game plan," he said.

Jayden Carroll and Summer Robinson lead the midfield for West Ridge, while the back line is paced by seniors Blakely McMurray and Abbie Roberts. He also has a pair of seniors who work in the net, including Lyndsay Chapman and Peyton Nelson.

"[McMurray] uses her experience and speed to control the outside of the defense," he said. "We have the privilege of having two senior goalies that rotate their time in the net depending on the situation and what we are trying to accomplish."

West Ridge will open its Big 5 Conference play by hosting Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday. Science Hill and the Indians have historically been the teams to beat in the highest classification in Northeast Tennessee.

"I see a bright future for our team as the girls learn my system and style of coaching" Whisnant said. "I’m trying to teach them to be confident and that mistakes are part of the game but to play physical and be fast to the ball. The technical side will come as they improve with their touch. I just expect to play hard and smart which are the two things they can control.

"I think it’s just a matter of time until we’re competing with D-B and Science Hill and think that will be sooner than later. I’m excited to see how the rest of the season plays and I’m super thrilled to be coaching such an amazing group of young ladies."

***

Sullivan East has been in existence for more than 50 years, but is also in its third year with a varsity girls soccer program, having started it in 2021.

Led by head coach Michael Husbands, the Patriots were 7-7-2 last season and are 1-1 on the current campaign.

"Progress has been incredible," said Husbands, in response to an email. "We are growing in numbers and in talent. Fans are coming out more and there is a culture getting established."

A trio of seniors lead the Patriots, including Julia Ledford, Makenzie Cox and Jamye Crawford.

Hopes are high for Sullivan East, which returns to the pitch on Tuesday by visiting Greeneville.

"The goals for the season are to finish in the top three in the district and push for a regional semifinal," Husbands said.