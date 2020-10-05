Your View: Your vote is your voice; speak out in 2020 to end abortion

Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to replace deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg refocuses the 2020 election on the politics of abortion. Most Americans know that on this life-and-death issue the political parties are diametrically opposed: Republicans affirm the sanctity of human life and the unborn child’s right to life; Democrats support unfettered access to abortion on demand up to the moment of birth, funded by American taxpayers ( https://www.lifenews.com ).

Voters trying to decide where they stand on abortion should consider the science. During the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts have relied on science to guide decision-making. Following their example in regards to abortion leads to an indisputable conclusion. Genetic researchers have proven that at the moment of fertilization a new, unique human life begins. (https://www.princeton.edu/~prolife/articles/wdhbb.thml).This is how every human being who has ever existed started life. Can denying this scientific fact and treating unborn life as something sub-human be intellectually valid? The answer is clearly no. To respect the dignity of each individual and protect all human rights, unborn children must be recognized for who they truly are — our fellow human beings.