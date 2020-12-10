Your View: You can’t make this stuff up — or can you?

It’s difficult to understand people who believe that COVID is real but refuse to mask-up, citing their “freedom.” With freedom comes responsibility, so how responsible is it to carelessly contract the virus while passing it on to friends and family? Others won’t mask because they hold that COVID is just another concocted conspiracy hoax. Some have even denied the virus while on their own deathbeds with the scourge.

Belief in wacky conspiracy theories, stoked by social media, is on the rise among folks on both the far left and right, though the latter group holds a decided edge. Among their greatest fringe conspiracy hits: Obama is a Muslim foreigner; the Sandy Hook School shootings never happened; many other mass shootings have been staged; the United Nations is trying to take over your children’s home schooling and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was taken-out by an Obama hit job. Perhaps the freakiest of all fomented conspiracy theories is the current Q-anon craze, which has been described as a secret cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who are running a global child sex-trafficking ring while plotting against Donald Trump (aka, “the Chosen One”) who’s been battling the cabal toward a day of reckoning (known as “The Storm”) when he’ll take down the perps. It’s not at all clear, however, whether Trump, who recently faced his own day of reckoning and lost, still remains in a position to hold Q-anon to account. Of course, this just brings up the latest conspiracy madness that calls out Venezuela (Venezuela??) for having stolen the Don’s rightful victory through its heinous installation of hundreds of rigged voting machines!