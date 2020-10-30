 Skip to main content
Your View: Yes vote for casino helps Bristol
Your View: Yes vote for casino helps Bristol

With the election approaching, we as citizens of Bristol, Virginia should keep in mind that voting YES for the casino will help our struggling city in many ways. When you have the chief of police and fire department speak in favor of the casino, citizens should listen. Those departments are prepared to handle the needs that come with any large-scale economic development project, like the Hard Rock Casino. Hard Rock would provide thousands of jobs in our area to replace many manufacturing industries that have gone out of business locally. The taxes generated will help keep property taxes down and give our schools a much-needed boost.

Our youth will now have the opportunity to stay in the area after graduation and work in a career and not just a job where they can barely get by. The casino will provide opportunities to many single-parent homes where the parent works two jobs just to make ends meet. There will be employment opportunities for folks with lots of different skills and experience levels. With many churches opposing the casino, they should recognize how it will benefit their congregation. Hard Rock will employee many members from these churches. Those wages will minimize the burdens placed on church assistance programs.

In closing, I would encourage every citizen in Bristol, Virginia to vote YES for the casino on Nov. 3. We should keep the vision for our community and our youth!!! Proverbs 29:18 Where there is no vision, the people will perish.

