 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Worried about socialist relief check? Trash it, don’t cash it!
1 comment

Your View: Worried about socialist relief check? Trash it, don’t cash it!

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

If you are a Republican worried about socialism and you plan on getting the $1,400 Covid Relief check from the U.S government, trash it, don’t cash it. Stand behind your GOP legislators, all of whom cowardly voted “no” on this social welfare bill, even though the majority of Americans voiced support for it. These shameless legislators are so far removed from daily life that they do not care about those hurting, homeless, and hungry, or the small business folks who are going bankrupt. I suspect most Trump supporters do not know the difference between socialism and communism, so they are scared of both. So be a proud boy and burn your check.

There is bad socialism, think pseudo-Marxist Venezuela, and good socialism, such as the new Democratic initiatives to pull us out of this tragic pandemic. If you get Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, disability, unemployment, or any other government benefit, then you are taking advantage of the best aspects of socialism. Franklin Roosevelt would agree. If perchance you do break down and cash that check, remember where it came from and do the right thing at the voting booth next election.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guest View: Open government is key to honest government
Opinion

Guest View: Open government is key to honest government

It’s too easy for officials who have failed us to point fingers, blame the media and wait for their side of the partisan fence to rally to their defense. We deserve better. We all pay taxes to support the work of government. We should get our money’s worth.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts