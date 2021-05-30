 Skip to main content
Your View: Why was Trump’s troop withdrawal set to occur before Biden took office?
I respectfully request that any Trump supporter propose an explanation of why six days after his defeat, the former president ordered his new secretary of defense to withdraw all armed troops from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Germany and Africa, all to occur before Biden’s inauguration day.

