Your View: Why so much hate?

Listen to or read most media over the last four years and you’re not hearing or reading the news but listening to or reading a constant barrage of vitriol against the greatest president our country has ever had. One has to beg the question, why?

Consider for a moment a fictitious business like a bank. We’ll call the bank the Federal Bank of Insalubrious (FBI)! The bank employs 50 people, and all have been stealing from the bank for years. Since all are stealing, no one has anything to say about each other, and greed for more has set in. The board is getting wise and elects a new PRESIDENT to clean the swamp. How will the thieves deal with the new president? How did the employees steal so much for so long without the board knowing? Did they trust the employees too much? Welcome to today’s government, be it Washington, D.C. (federal), state or Podunk, USA. It’s no longer government of the people, by the people and for the people, but how much can I steal and keep the braindead fooled and voting for me? How do they do it?