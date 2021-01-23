 Skip to main content
Your View: Why hasn't the BHC reported on Griffith's congressional record?
Your View: Why hasn't the BHC reported on Griffith's congressional record?

In 2018 in the congressional election in the Ninth District, your paper gave Morgan Griffith an endorsements/nonendorsement. To paraphrase your reasoning in 2018, you emphasized Griffith’s seniority. You also listed some of the negatives. In essence, you implied that you would be keeping his “feet to the fire.” Has he become more willing to listen to those who did not vote for him? Why does he have his staff to conduct any community outreach? Have you really held him accountable for his performance in office? I say not! As the “steal of the election” conveys, your paper has published no article on Griffith’s role in Congress. All reports of his stance have come from national and far-distant state sources. Why your silence? I recommend Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money” and her reporting on whose side Morgan is on. Thank you. Proverbs 17:7

