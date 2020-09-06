Your View: Why do Republicans need to lie and use scare tactics? They should rebuke Trump

I received a very disturbing piece of mail from the Republican party of Virginia. It is full of blatant lies, half-truths and obvious misstatements. It is to the point of being ludicrous.
Do people really believe this garbage? Why do Republicans need to lie and use scare tactics? Why can’t they campaign on policy instead of conspiracy? Is this what Republicans has become under Trump?
I hope the people of our once great country can see this party for what it has become. It is not the Republican Party of Reagan, it is the Trump party.
Republicans must act now and rebuke Trump if they wish to save their party from going under with him.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!