 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: What is truth? Will we crucify good for evil?
0 comments

Your View: What is truth? Will we crucify good for evil?

  • 0

Two thousand years, and worldly thinkers are still asking; “What is truth?” They still say crucify good and turn evil loose. Their way of thinking defies Aristotle and the law of contradiction, which is the way of all reasoning. They conclude that if building “A” is taller than building “B” and “B” is taller than building “C” then “C” must be taller than building “A.” They reason if a man thinks he’s a woman, he is a woman. If someone steps on a turtle or eagle egg they are jailed, but if a woman has a baby vacuumed from her womb it’s lawful, and the taxpayer pays the bill. What is truth?

America just traded a brilliant businessman for a politician. A businessman can be described in one word. Their sole purpose and only function is described by that word: PROFIT. A politician is the exact opposite. As an example, when the first automobile was invented the horse and buggy industry must have seen the writing on the wall. A politician would have sent the EPA, IRS, FBI and the rest of the alphabet soup to shut down the car factory. (Similar to the Xcel pipeline project.) A businessman would cancel all restrictions and make sure the factory is successful. How many individuals still use a typewriter as another example?

Why has America been the greatest nation ever? Have we reached our end? Will we now crucify the good (our Constitution) for evil (socialism, communism)? What is truth?

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: This is who Morgan Griffith has become

On Jan. 5, I contacted Morgan Griffith to request federal emphasis for a national COVID vaccine program. It was already clear that Trump’s neglect had thrown the country into chaos as each state clamored to manage their own vaccination rollout. 

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts