Your View: What if DNC and China brought COVID-19 to US, world and blamed Trump?
Your View: What if DNC and China brought COVID-19 to US, world and blamed Trump?

This is just speculation and unproven theory. It is universally known that China and the Democrats hate President Trump and have tried every trick to remove him from office and discredit him. They tried the Russian Hoax and they tried impeachment.

It is believed the COVID-19 virus was a man-made virus from a Laboratory in Wuhan, China.

What if?

What if the DNC and China devised another dishonest and deadly plan to transport the virus to America and the world; then blamed Trump for mishandling the reaction to it as well as ruin Trump’s good economy? The Democrats are specialist at deception and the COVID-19 virus would fit well into their plans to take over and spread socialism across America. Again, this is just a theory, but it is possible. My thoughts are that the Democrats will do anything in order to force their agenda on America.

