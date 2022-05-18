Your View: What does Bristol, Tennessee hope to gain from suing Bristol, Virginia besides wasting taxpayer money?

Thank you for publishing the article regarding Bristol, Tennessee’s City Council already having spent $470,000 on legal bills to sue Bristol, Virginia over the landfill. From my experience with lawyers, this will be only a drop in the bucket and in my opinion is money wasted.

What does Bristol, Tennessee plan to accomplish with a suit?

Bristol, Virginia knows they have a problem; so does the state of Virginia, as well as the federal government. We all know that it is a serious matter, and DEQ and others have diligently worked and are still working to find the solution. Instead of wasting $470,000 plus hundreds of thousands more in future legal bills for nothing, the money could have been spent to help the citizens that are affected by the landfill while a solution is finalized.

While I have no dog in this fight, which person on the City Council has an ax to grind with Bristol, Virginia? We would all be better off if we would work together to solve problems. In this and other situations, the only ones who win are the attorneys who get wealthy by encouraging such nonsense.