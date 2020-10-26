Your view: We’ve already been tricked

As Halloween approaches, with its traditional cries of “Trick or Treat,” voters need to remember that we’ve already been tricked: lied to repeatedly since February by President Trump about the gravity of COVID-19. It’s a lie he perpetuates with his empty promises that the U.S. has “rounded the corner” in our struggle with the virus—even as the number of new cases soars in many states. Faced with an election year, the President not only sought to dodge any leadership role in combating the virus (lest he be held accountable for failed strategies) but also vigorously downplayed the challenges the nation faced, as he admitted to Bob Woodward in March and as he persists in doing. His cowardice and deceit have now led to the deaths of over 220,000 Americans, and his administration’s “treat” for us is that those deaths will surely mount.
Instead of modeling healthy practices like masking and social distancing, Trump insists upon holding super spreader rallies, from which his reckless supporters return to potentially infect their families, their coworkers and their schools. Instead of heeding infectious disease specialists like Dr. Anthony Fauci and experts at the CDC, Trump labels Fauci an “idiot” and mocks science. As a result, the U.S. currently has over eight million cases of COVID-19, 20% of the world’s total. Our death toll is the globe’s highest.
For all of this the President asserts he is “not responsible.” History will undoubtedly judge otherwise, perhaps even calculating the number of Americans who died needlessly because of Trump’s inaction, ineptitude and outright lies. Confronting the gravest health crisis the U.S. and the world have faced in over 100 years, he chose NOT to lead. Amid a pandemic that remains a dangerous threat, Trump has clearly forfeited any claim to another term.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!