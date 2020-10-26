Your view: We’ve already been tricked

As Halloween approaches, with its traditional cries of “Trick or Treat,” voters need to remember that we’ve already been tricked: lied to repeatedly since February by President Trump about the gravity of COVID-19. It’s a lie he perpetuates with his empty promises that the U.S. has “rounded the corner” in our struggle with the virus—even as the number of new cases soars in many states. Faced with an election year, the President not only sought to dodge any leadership role in combating the virus (lest he be held accountable for failed strategies) but also vigorously downplayed the challenges the nation faced, as he admitted to Bob Woodward in March and as he persists in doing. His cowardice and deceit have now led to the deaths of over 220,000 Americans, and his administration’s “treat” for us is that those deaths will surely mount.