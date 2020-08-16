You have permission to edit this article.
Your View: We pledge allegiance to the flag — just the one flag, and not to statues — as one nation
Your View: We pledge allegiance to the flag — just the one flag, and not to statues — as one nation

The Civil War lost 600,000 lives. What a price to pay. The nation we live in as one nation was in grave danger of becoming torn apart during this time.

I wish people would review, believe and incorporate the Pledge of Allegiance into their lives. As a reminder, I write, "I pledge allegiance to the flag (not flags) of the United (not divided states of the North and confederate states of the South and who knows how many others) States of America, … one nation (not two, three or more nations) under God with individual and freedom for all (not slavery for some)."

I have been using the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag since my grammar school days in Knoxville, in high school, in college and in the U. S. Navy. We recite the pledge at our Kiwanis and VFW Meetings each month in Marion, Virginia. This all due to the Union winning the Civil War over 150 years ago.

Statues of General Lee and other Confederate generals started showing up around 1920.

The Southern states and cities all seemed to fall into the mode of: We need to get some for our courthouse and not to be outdone by the neighboring towns and cities. But, let’s put the dark side of the Civil War behind us and take down these statues and put them in a museum. Let’s embrace the Pledge of the Allegiance, brought about by the Union winning the Civil War through the efforts of outstanding generals like Grant, Sherman and many others. These heroes kept us on track to remain to be the United States of America: One nation, liberty and justice for all.

