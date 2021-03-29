YOUR VIEW: We need long-term solutions for the landfill problem

I appreciate the investigation and information of the BHC on the landfill issue and that the city is doing what it can to mitigate the odor and pollution. I would like to point out however, that when you repeatedly dump garbage in the city limits and leave it to fester, the problems of public health, vermin infestation, and the potential loss of our vital tourism industry are very predictable outcomes. We have to stop dumping more and more trash into the pile if we want Bristol to remain livable.

My household cleans, separates and drives to drop-off boxes everything we can possibly recycle to reduce waste output and yes, it’s a chore, but we are cutting the trash we send to the landfill by at least 65%. Kingsport and Johnson City both have curbside pickup of recyclables; has anyone studied adding that to Bristol? Can we revisit it? I know I would happily pay a reasonable fee for the convenience of someone else hauling off my recyclables and preventing a gross health hazard in my town.

Let’s keep our mountain air fresh, our water clean and our town pretty. Recycle what you can and encourage city leaders to look at making recycling easier for everyone.