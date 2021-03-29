 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW: We need long-term solutions for the landfill problem
0 comments

YOUR VIEW: We need long-term solutions for the landfill problem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate the investigation and information of the BHC on the landfill issue and that the city is doing what it can to mitigate the odor and pollution. I would like to point out however, that when you repeatedly dump garbage in the city limits and leave it to fester, the problems of public health, vermin infestation, and the potential loss of our vital tourism industry are very predictable outcomes. We have to stop dumping more and more trash into the pile if we want Bristol to remain livable.

My household cleans, separates and drives to drop-off boxes everything we can possibly recycle to reduce waste output and yes, it’s a chore, but we are cutting the trash we send to the landfill by at least 65%. Kingsport and Johnson City both have curbside pickup of recyclables; has anyone studied adding that to Bristol? Can we revisit it? I know I would happily pay a reasonable fee for the convenience of someone else hauling off my recyclables and preventing a gross health hazard in my town.

Let’s keep our mountain air fresh, our water clean and our town pretty. Recycle what you can and encourage city leaders to look at making recycling easier for everyone.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Their View: A passenger train to Bristol is closer than you think

For the first time, the state budget lays out a goal of extending passenger rail to Bristol. The attention was on getting it to Christiansburg. Gov. Ralph Northam proposed $50 million for that. The legislature upped that to $83.5 million and creating a passenger rail authority.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts