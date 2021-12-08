 Skip to main content
Your View: We must stop fighting each other about climate change
Your View: We must stop fighting each other about climate change

A current worldwide issue is climate change.

Simply put, climate change is the world heating because of the amount of gases in the ozone layer of the atmosphere.

Climate change itself is frightening, but I strongly feel that the misinformation about climate change is scarier. Even if Bristol is not a big methane producing community, we are still contributing to climate change.

Some have said that climate change is not a thing, or not a big deal, but it is.

Studies have shown that there is a tipping point in climate change from which we will not be able to reverse the effects, rather we will have to try and just slow it down. Since said tipping point is near, now more than ever it is essential that we must work together as humanity to try and turn things around.

It is good to see many companies covering energy sources, many places now trying to reduce the production of methane, but it all truly falls on each person as an individual to do their part.

At the very least, we must stop fighting each other on the existence of climate change and work to save to save our planet as a whole.

Natalie Westfall

Bristol, Virginia

Catch the latest in Opinion

