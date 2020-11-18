 Skip to main content
Your View: We must not question the integrity of our poll workers
Unlike Republican leaders and their followers, I congratulate the thousands of U.S. Americans who answered the call to serve our country — during a worldwide pandemic — to ensure a safe and fair election.

I know many who worked in Sullivan County, from those in the Office of the Commissioner of the Election to poll workers at different precincts throughout the county. I know how seriously each of them took this most sacred responsibility. I also know those who worked here are no different from workers around the country, all diligent in their positions of service.

These Sullivan County Republican leaders joined Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Lamar Alexander in questioning the integrity of election officials and workers: Sen.-elect Bill Hagerty, U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, U.S. Rep.-elect Diana Harshbarger, state Sen. John Lundberg, Tennessee House Rep. John Crawford, Tennessee House Rep. Bud Hulsey and Tennessee House Rep.-elect Scotty Campbell.

Shame on them for questioning the honor, honesty and trustworthiness of citizens who gave their time and energy and risked their own health and safety to ensure our most basic democratic principle of free and fair elections.

Former Sen. Bob Corker is the ONLY Tennessee Republican who has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden. Bill Frist, Bill Haslam and Zach Wamp have said to accept the results.

According to George W. Bush, “[We] can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

That’s because every single election worker did her or his best, from election commissioners to people handing out “I Voted” stickers.

A huge thank you to all of you. You upheld the oath you took to serve our country, and you made sure our election was fair for every candidate on the ballot.

