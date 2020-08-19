You have permission to edit this article.
Your View: We may never get another job- and revenue-creator like casino
I am writing to support bringing the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to Bristol. Everybody in the city will get a chance to vote this fall, and I plan to vote yes! I’ve been in law enforcement for nearly 20 years. This project is going to bring a lot of tax revenue to our city. This is money that all of our first responders desperately need for training and equipment to keep people safe. The resort also is going to create plenty of new jobs. I see first-hand every day that when someone has a good job, where they can support themselves and their family, it gives them a sense of hope and purpose. Without a good job, that same person may follow a different path in life. Bristol has faced some tough times in recent years. I live near the mall. I remember the good times, and I’ve lived through the bad times as the mall was going downhill and then eventually closed. Folks, we may never get another shot like this to help our city. That’s why we need everyone to show up and vote yes for the referendum this fall.

