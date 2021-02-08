Your View: We didn't cause 'climate change,' and we can't stop it

"Climate change" seems to be so important.

Al Gore told us back in the last century that New York City would be underwater by 2000. Is it?

At the end of the Pleistocene period, some 11,900 years ago, we entered the Holocene interglacial period, which is a period of time that glaciers retreat and warmer conditions return. We humans did not cause that. At the time of the end of the Pleistocene, paleo-natives were living and hunting hundreds of miles out on the continental shelf, now hundreds of feet underwater. The glaciers receded, it warmed and the oceans rose. Again, we humans did not cause that. It was real climate change. How gullible are you?

The variability of our own star (sun) and possibly the lack of a super volcano eruption or a comet impact may have kept us out of a new ice age or runaway greenhouse effects. So we keep slowly warming, just slightly. At some point, the warming will stop, but we likely will be long since gone. Taxing you and me to death, electric cars, solar panels, windmills and other "green" energy will not stop the warming. Stop kidding yourself. We didn't cause it and there is nothing you can do to stop it.