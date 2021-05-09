Your View: We can trust Del. Sam Rasoul to be a lieutenant governor for all Virginians

Early voting started recently, meaning Virginians will head to the polls now through June 8 to cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. While most folks are preoccupied with the governor’s primary candidates, I wanted to share with you why I support Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor.

If nominated, Sam would be the first Roanoke-based statewide nominee since the 1970s. Sam has fought for the people of Southwest Virginia in his eight years as a delegate. His tireless advocacy earned him an endorsement from former U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher (VA-09), as well as former Virginia Attorney General Mary Sue Terry.

Sam grew up in Roanoke working in his parents’ corner store. He’s lived firsthand our struggles, like school infrastructure inequity and lack of health care access. That’s why he has proposed several policies that would help working families and our children.

One of those is his Marshall Plan for Moms, which would ensure working mothers have access to safe, affordable child care, paid medical and sick leave, and a caregiver tax credit. We know that families do well when mothers are supported, and Sam pledged to create a director of mothers advocacy position in his lieutenant governor’s office.