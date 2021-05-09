 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: We can trust Del. Sam Rasoul to be a lieutenant governor for all Virginians
0 comments

Your View: We can trust Del. Sam Rasoul to be a lieutenant governor for all Virginians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Early voting started recently, meaning Virginians will head to the polls now through June 8 to cast their ballots for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. While most folks are preoccupied with the governor’s primary candidates, I wanted to share with you why I support Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor.

If nominated, Sam would be the first Roanoke-based statewide nominee since the 1970s. Sam has fought for the people of Southwest Virginia in his eight years as a delegate. His tireless advocacy earned him an endorsement from former U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher (VA-09), as well as former Virginia Attorney General Mary Sue Terry.

Sam grew up in Roanoke working in his parents’ corner store. He’s lived firsthand our struggles, like school infrastructure inequity and lack of health care access. That’s why he has proposed several policies that would help working families and our children.

One of those is his Marshall Plan for Moms, which would ensure working mothers have access to safe, affordable child care, paid medical and sick leave, and a caregiver tax credit. We know that families do well when mothers are supported, and Sam pledged to create a director of mothers advocacy position in his lieutenant governor’s office.

Sam actually shows up for people in Southwest. He recently traveled through Tazewell, Bland, Dickenson, and Buchanan counties to discuss local issues with residents. He shared his plans to expand broadband access, create health care jobs, and help people get back to work.

I know we can trust Sam to be a lieutenant governor for all Virginians. I hope you will join me in early voting for Del. Sam Rasoul before the June 8 primary.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View: From the Kentucky Derby to dog food
Opinion

Their View: From the Kentucky Derby to dog food

Many horses will cross the finish line at Churchill Downs on Derby weekend. But there will be no winners. Every Thoroughbred is in danger of meeting Private Vow’s fate. Until the racing industry grapples with that and protects the horses it uses, it will continue to decline.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts