Your View | We can do something

We are rightly appalled at the sight of armed law enforcement officers standing by and doing nothing while children are being shot in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. We want to know why. Some have said that these people were afraid, but most agree that it was because their leader told them to wait. I am sure there will be deeper investigations and more information, but the truth remains those who could have done something to prevent the loss of life did not.

Do you see the disconnect here? We condemn those officers for doing what we all do — stand around and do nothing to prevent these tragic massacres. Congress members, armed with the weapons of law and citizens armed with ballots simply wander the halls as if we were powerless to do anything.

The common denominator is guns; assault weapons in the hands of dangerous persons, often teenagers. Obviously, there are those among us who see no problem in selling multiple assault weapons, high- capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition to an 18-year-old. What could possibly go wrong? Call it what it is. It is a gun problem.

Are we afraid, or are we just listening to leaders who tell us to wait around in the halls? Yes, the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms. But it specifically refers to muzzle loading weapons (the cartridge had not yet been invented). Strict constructionist conservatives like to remind us that the Constitution means exactly what the Founding Fathers meant. In their wildest dreams, those men could not have imagined an AR-15.

We can do something.

Congress must act. But they will not until voters act. Will we all just hang out in the halls and on the school grounds while the carnage continues?