Your View: WCYB has responsibility to identify on-air people who are quarantining due to COVID-19
I worked at WCYB-TV in the 1970s as a reporter. In those days the newsroom had a lean staff of eight. We served multiple roles: reporter, shooter and news film editor in addition to appearing on-air to provide news, sports and weather. I was known as the “weather girl,” a term that (fortunately) has long since been retired.

The recent article about WCYB staffing issues due to COVID-19 should remind readers of the importance of news during this pandemic. If today’s citizens understand how coronavirus is affecting their city, county, state and country, it’s because intrepid journalists are working despite the inherent risks involved. Along with health care professionals and many, many other workers, journalists are essential to society.

Reporters are expected to ask public officials difficult questions and to pursue honesty and transparency from those sources. Journalism itself requires transparency in how its practitioners do their jobs. I do not believe that long-time WCYB News Director Walter Crockett (1963-1980) would have told viewers to “see who’s available and who’s not” on-air if they want to know which staffers have been quarantined.

When I worked in TV news, everywhere I went throughout Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee people I did not know recognized me and called me by my first name. Television viewers consider the people they see on TV delivering news as friends. And those viewers are concerned about their friends’ well-being.

Consequently I believe WCYB has a responsibility to identify on-air news people who are quarantining due to COVID-19 and their health status. In fact, it would be helpful to the audience to learn what those folks are experiencing (as they are able, of course). Whether by Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the station’s website, more information about this pandemic is beneficial.

TV journalists have a long history of using their own experiences to inform viewers. Now more than ever that would not just be appropriate, it would be commendable.

