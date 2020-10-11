Your View: Wake up, America; Trump’s mental instability endangers those who protect him

C’mon. Should we question the mental stability of a man who leaves the hospital with COVID-19, knowingly subjects two Secret Servicemen to the virus and embarks on an ego building parade to cheering supporters? Does he care about exposing two people assigned to guard the president to COVID-19? Has he ever cared about anyone? The only thing dumber than taking a joyride while being hospitalized with a deadly virus would have been seeing Dumb Don NOT wearing a mask. This tops gassing citizens so he can take a walk and wave a Bible, surprised it didn’t burn his hand. For almost four years I have watched a person leading this country with the emotional stability of what I expect to see from a 12 year old. Wake up, America! Don’t prove America DUMB again. I’ll stop before I go into a rant.