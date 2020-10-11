 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Wake up, America; Trump’s mental instability endangers those who protect him
0 comments

Your View: Wake up, America; Trump’s mental instability endangers those who protect him

  • 0

C’mon. Should we question the mental stability of a man who leaves the hospital with COVID-19, knowingly subjects two Secret Servicemen to the virus and embarks on an ego building parade to cheering supporters? Does he care about exposing two people assigned to guard the president to COVID-19? Has he ever cared about anyone? The only thing dumber than taking a joyride while being hospitalized with a deadly virus would have been seeing Dumb Don NOT wearing a mask. This tops gassing citizens so he can take a walk and wave a Bible, surprised it didn’t burn his hand. For almost four years I have watched a person leading this country with the emotional stability of what I expect to see from a 12 year old. Wake up, America! Don’t prove America DUMB again. I’ll stop before I go into a rant.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts